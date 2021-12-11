Advertisement
Saturday, Dec 11, 2021
Ashes 2021-22: Hobart's Bellerive Oval To Host 5th AUS Vs ENG Test Cricket Match

Cricket Australia confirmed the expected on Saturday, that Hobart will host the fifth Test between Australia and England beginning January 14, and that it will be a day-night clash.

Ashes 2021-22: Hobart's Bellerive Oval To Host 5th AUS Vs ENG Test Cricket Match
England captain Joe Root and Australian captain Pat Cummins, right, pose for a photo holding the Ashes urn ahead of play on day one of the first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane on December 8, 2021. Series concludes at Hobart. | AP Photo

Ashes 2021-22: Hobart's Bellerive Oval To Host 5th AUS Vs ENG Test Cricket Match
2021-12-11T10:56:40+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 11 Dec 2021, Updated: 11 Dec 2021 10:56 am

Cricket fans on the island state of Tasmania have received an early Christmas present — Hobart's Bellerive Oval will host its first-ever Ashes test next month. (More Cricket News)

Cricket Australia confirmed the expected on Saturday, that Hobart will host the fifth test between Australia and England beginning Jan. 14, and that it will be a day-night match.

READ: Ashes 2021-22 - All You Need To Know

It replaces the test originally scheduled for Perth for the same dates but which had to be moved out of the Western Australia capital because of COVID-19-related quarantine and state border restrictions.

It will be the first test match at Hobart since 2016 — and the last one didn't end well for Australia. South Africa beat the home side by an innings and 80 runs in the match that ended inside four days on Nov. 15 that year.

Hobart was due to host a test match between Australia and Afghanistan last month. It would have been the first between the teams but it was canceled by Cricket Australia following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the new regime's ban on women's sports.

The first Ashes test is in Brisbane. Other tests in the series are scheduled for Adelaide, a day-night match beginning next Thursday, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the traditional Boxing Day test starting Dec. 26 and at Sydney from Jan. 5.

