Ashes 2019: England Vs Australia, Second Test, Day 5 At Lord's, London

Jofra Archer's battle with Steve Smith dominated Day 4 of the second Ashes Test on Saturday. It's anybody's game on what can be a fascinating Day 5 today at Lord's. Get ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of ENG vs AUS here

Outlook Web Bureau 18 August 2019
Ashes 2019: England Vs Australia, Second Test, Day 5 At Lord's, London
Jofra Archer and Steve Smith were engaged in a fierce battle on Day 4 of the second Ashes Test.
Composite: AP Photos
Ashes 2019, Live Cricket Score, Live Blog: England Vs Australia, Second Test, Day 5 At Lord's, London
2019-08-18T14:01:06+0530

A thriller at cricket's holy of holies on Sunday is on the cards. After four days of many stop-start plays, the second Ashes Test between England and Australia is poised for a thrilling finish. After no-action on Day 1, the rivalry became heady, literally, on the penultimate day. And stirring the pot was a battle for the ages, between Steve Smith and Jofra Archer. The batsman copped many nasty blows, including one on the neck by a vicious delivery which forced him to retire, but only to return to bat again. The chances of another Smith-Archer face-off in the match is still a possibility and with that all three results; yes, if the rain stays away. At stumps on Day 4 on Saturday, Australia left England reeling at 96/4. If they manage to wrap the England innings, everyone is in for a treat. Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of second Ashes 2019 Test match between England and Australia here:

(Day 4 Report | Live Scorecard | Cricket News)

