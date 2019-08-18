A thriller at cricket's holy of holies on is on the cards. After four days of many stop-start plays, the second Ashes Test between England and Australia is poised for a thrilling finish. After no-action on Day 1, the rivalry became heady, literally, on the penultimate day. And stirring the pot was a battle for the ages, between Steve Smith and Jofra Archer. The batsman copped many nasty blows, including one on the neck by a vicious delivery which forced him to retire, but only to return to bat again. The chances of another Smith-Archer face-off in the match is still a possibility and with that all three results; yes, if the rain stays away. At stumps on Day 4 on , Australia left England reeling at 96/4. If they manage to wrap the England innings, everyone is in for a treat. Follow ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of second Ashes 2019 Test match between England and Australia here:

