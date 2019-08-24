﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Ashes 2019, Live Cricket Score, England Vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 3: AUS In Control

Ashes 2019, Live Cricket Score, England Vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 3: AUS In Control

England were bundled out for 67 on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds. Australia, in response, extended their lead courtesy a half-century from Marnus Labuschagne. Catch ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of ENG vs AUS Day 3 here

Outlook Web Bureau 24 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Ashes 2019, Live Cricket Score, England Vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 3: AUS In Control
Marnus Labuschagne's third fifty on the trot helped Australia stretch their lead in the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds.
AP
Ashes 2019, Live Cricket Score, England Vs Australia, 3rd Test, Day 3: AUS In Control
outlookindia.com
2019-08-24T15:11:51+0530

Josh Hazlewood blazed past England's batting order, taking five wickets, as the hosts were bowled out for a paltry total of 67 runs on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds on Friday (August 23). This was England's lowest Ashes total since 1948. This is also the fourth time in 18 months that they have been all out for under 100 in a Test, a record unmatched by any other side in the same period. Australia have the opportunity to go 2-0 up with just two more matches to play in the five-match series. Get live ball-by-ball commentary and live cricket score of third Ashes Test between England vs Australia here (LIVE SCORECARD | SL v NZ LIVECRICKET NEWS)

 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Marnus Labuschagne Leeds Ashes England national cricket team Australia national cricket team England vs Australia Cricket Sports
Next Story : Arun Jaitley's Contributions To Public Life Will Be Remembered Forever: Sonia Gandhi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters