Josh Hazlewood blazed past England's batting order, taking five wickets, as the hosts were bowled out for a paltry total of 67 runs on Day 2 of the third Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds on This was England's lowest Ashes total since 1948. This is also the fourth time in 18 months that they have been all out for under 100 in a Test, a record unmatched by any other side in the same period. Australia have the opportunity to go 2-0 up with just two more matches to play in the five-match series.