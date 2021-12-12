Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Nikita Mazepin To Miss F1 Finale After Positive COVID-19 Test

With Nikita Mazepin out due to COVID-19, Haas F1 will run just one car in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Mick Schumacher. Reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi was not eligible to replace Mazepin.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Nikita Mazepin To Miss F1 Finale After Positive COVID-19 Test
Nikita Mazepin is in his first F1 season and the Russian had a career-best finish of 14th in Hungary. He was scheduled to start 20th on Sunday. | Courtesy: Twitter (@F1)

Trending

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Nikita Mazepin To Miss F1 Finale After Positive COVID-19 Test
outlookindia.com
2021-12-12T17:10:50+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 12 Dec 2021, Updated: 12 Dec 2021 5:10 pm

Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin will miss the season-ending Formula One race, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, after testing positive for COVID-19. (More Sports News)

Haas will run just one car Sunday in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Mick Schumacher. Reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi was not eligible to replace Mazepin because Fittipaldi did not drive in at least one session this weekend.

READ: Abu Dhabi GP - Live Stream

Mazepin tested positive on-site at Yas Marina Circuit. A second test for the Russian also returned positive. The Haas team said Mazepin is asymptomatic but will self-isolate and follow “relevant public health authorities.”

“Nikita is physically well," Haas said.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

"Uralkali Haas F1 Team wish Nikita well and we look forward to his return to the race track in early 2022 for pre-season testing.”

Mazepin is in his first F1 season and the Russian had a career-best finish of 14th in Hungary. He was scheduled to start 20th on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Foo Fighters rock band has called off its concert at Abu Dhabi due to “unforeseen medical circumstances."

The organizers offered no further details about the medical issue, other than to say that Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters were “unable to travel" to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Sunday's concert.

“The band apologizes for any inconvenience or disappointment caused by this unexpected turn of events," the statement added. The band offered no immediate comment about the issue on its social media.

The Foo Fighters last performed in Fresno, California, on Thursday and had been scheduled to end their rock tour in Abu Dhabi.

Instead, organizers said that Dutch DJ Martin Garrix and France's DJ Snake would perform at the concert that closes the Formula One season at Yas Island, off the east coast of Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.

(With AP inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Abu Dhabi Motorsport F1 Haas F1 Formula One COVID-19 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IFA Shield: Real Kashmir Storm Into 2nd Successive Final, Face Sreenidi Deccan

IFA Shield: Real Kashmir Storm Into 2nd Successive Final, Face Sreenidi Deccan

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Foo Fighters Cancel F1 Concert Due To Medical Reasons

ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC Favourites Vs NorthEast United - Live Streaming, Preview

Asian Rowing Championships 2021: India Win One Gold, 3 Silvers On Final Day

SA Vs IND, ODIs: Shikhar Dhawan Faces Ruturaj Gaikwad-Venkatesh Iyer Reality

Live Streaming Of Pakistan Vs West Indies, 1st T20I: How To Watch PAK Vs WI Cricket Match

PAK Vs WI: Pakistan Have Perfect Record Against West Indies At Home - Stats Preview

Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: India Cricket Legend Thanks Fans As He Turns 40

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pollution Capital Of The World

Pollution Capital Of The World

The Gas Chamber

The Gas Chamber

No Future For Our Future Generations

No Future For Our Future Generations

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ligue 1: Montpellier Score 4 Unanswered Goals To End Brest's 6-match Winning Run

Ligue 1: Montpellier Score 4 Unanswered Goals To End Brest's 6-match Winning Run

Juventus' Domestic Woes Continue, Play Out Draw At Relegation-threatened Venezia

Juventus' Domestic Woes Continue, Play Out Draw At Relegation-threatened Venezia

Premier League Wrap: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea Win To Intensify Title Race

Premier League Wrap: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea Win To Intensify Title Race

West Indian Charmer Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai Super Kings

West Indian Charmer Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai Super Kings

Read More from Outlook

The Tinsel Town Puppet Show; How Bollywood Stars Are Made

The Tinsel Town Puppet Show; How Bollywood Stars Are Made

Lachmi Deb Roy / Getting a break in Bollywood is one thing, it is another to become a star. There's a publicity machinery at work that churns up frenzy and it comes with a hefty price tag.

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Haima Deshpande / Tucked away in eastern Mumbai, the polluted industrial pocket of Mahul is a living hell for its poor residents whom even the government seems to have abandoned.

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Beyond IPL: Dwayne Bravo And His Love Affair With Chennai

Jayanta Oinam / Dwayne Bravo wants to end his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings. The West Indies cricketer has interests in music and now a clothing brand.

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Meet Saraswati Devi The First Hit Music Composer Of Bollywood

Amborish Roychoudhury / Khorshed, who took on the name Saraswati Devi to escape the attention of her community which was against her working in Bollywood, shattered many barriers and became a pioneer music composer

Advertisement