31 July 2017 Last Updated at 12:24 pm National

Sharad Yadav Breaks His Silence On Nitish Kumar's Alliance With BJP, Calls It 'Unfortunate'

Outlook Web Bureau
Senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav finally broke his silence on Monday on Nitish Kumar's decision of forming government with BJP. Yadav opposed the decision and called the entire episode  'unfortunate'.

According to an NDTV report,  Mr Yadav also said: "The mandate by the people was not for this."

Last week, Nitish Kumar had ended his two-year grand alliance with Lalu Yadav and the Congress. The reason cited for the separation was Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav's alleged involvement in a corruption case.

Subsequently, Kumar formed the government with BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah has said that they did not break any party in Bihar, it was Nitish Kumar who ended the alliance and resigned.

"We have not broken any party in Bihar, it is Nitish ji who ended the alliance and resigned," said Amit Shah.

