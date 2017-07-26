Separatists Don't Abide By Indian Constitution, They Should Have Been Held Much Before: Swamy
Demanding the strongest possible action on the Separatists arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the terror funding case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday asserted that the Separatists don't abide by the Indian constitution.
Talking about the arrest of Separatist leader Shabir Shah, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that the former should have been apprehended much earlier.
"The separatists don't abide by our Constitution. The separatists should have been arrested much before. We should book the separatists according to the law," said Swamy to ANI here.
On Tuesday, the Jammu and Kashmir police arrested another separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah in connection with the alleged terror financing case on the instruction of the Enforcement Directorate.
Meanwhile, the ( NIA) is likely to summon top Kashmiri separatists like Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik for questioning in connection with alleged terror funding case.
(ANI)
