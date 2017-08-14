The Website
﻿
14 August 2017 National

SC Stays Madras High Court Order Staying Centre's Lookout Circular Against Karti Chidambaram

The Centre had challenged theMadras High Court order staying its lookout notice against Karti Chidambaram, son of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, and others in an alleged corruption case filed by the CBI.
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
2017-08-14T16:16:53+0530

The Supreme Court today stayed the Madras High Court order staying Centre's lookout circular against Karti Chidambaram, 4 others in a graft case. 

The apex court will hear the matter on Friday

The Supreme Court today stayed the Madras High Court order that had put on hold the look out circular issued by the Centre against Karti Chidambaram, son of former minister P Chidambaram, and others in connection with an alleged corruption case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and D Y Chandrachud also issued notice to Karti Chidambaram and others on an appeal filed by the Centre challenging the high court's order staying the look out circular.

The bench, during the hearing, repeatedly observed that Karti had not joined the investigation in the case and, moreover, he has not sought grant of anticipatory bail in the matter.

The bench, meanwhile, asked the high court to decide the petition seeking quashing of the FIR lodged by the CBI.

The case is related to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds when Karti's father was the Union Finance minister in 2007.

The CBI had claimed that the FDI proposal of the media house was "fallacious", but Chidambaram had cleared it.

The FIR dated May 15 was registered before the special CBI judge here. It was followed by searches at the residences and offices of Karti and his friends on May 16.

With PTI inputs

Outlook Web Bureau Karti P Chidambaram CBI Judiciary: Courts & Contempt Judiciary: Supreme Court National Reportage
