Ryan School Student Murder: CBI Says It Hasn't Received Notification From Haryana Govt. For Further Investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday said that it has not received any notification from the Haryana Government for further investigation into the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur at the Ryan International School.

This is despite the Haryana chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, announcing that a CBI investigation would be carried out into the murder.

Pradyuman's father Varun Thakur has expressed disappointment over the delay in handing over the case to the CBI even after the chief minister's announcement.

"On 17th night, I got to know that the school will open on the 18th. So, I wrote a letter to the Deputy Commissioner. Till the CBI takes over the case and they start their initial enquiry, the school should not be functional. Because they can try to tamper with the evidences. Earlier also, this was done. So, I notified him through the mail," he told ANI.

"I don't know the whole procedure of this but I had hoped that after the announcement by the chief minister, there will be a quick action on this and after that the CBI will take it into their hands and the investigation will start, because already there is a lot of delay. But as I am getting the information, the CBI has not got any notification on this. I am surprised to know this," he added.

Meanwhile, the school, which opened on Monday -- 10 days after the murder of Pradyuman - has been shut down again for a week.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has declined the hearing of anticipatory bail application of Ryan Pinto, Grace Pinto and Francis Pinto - owners of the Ryan International Group.

On September 8, seven-year-old Pradyuman was found dead inside the toilet of the Ryan International School, Gurugram, with his throat slit.

Following the incident, school's bus conductor was convicted of the crime, but the case took a complicated turn after family of the accused claimed that he was being wrongly framed and that the school authorities were trying to mislead.

Various campuses of the school were closed for a few days, following the furore that erupted after parents took to streets in a bid to protest against the lack of security for children inside the school premises. (ANI)