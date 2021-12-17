Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home

RSS-linked Bengali magazine says BJP, Mamata share dream of 'Congress-mukt Bharat'

It speaks about the TMC chairperson's recent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, and claimed that both share the dream of "Congress-free India".

RSS-linked Bengali magazine says BJP, Mamata share dream of 'Congress-mukt Bharat'
TMC denies claims of a shared dream of Congress-free India.

Trending

RSS-linked Bengali magazine says BJP, Mamata share dream of 'Congress-mukt Bharat'
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T10:24:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 10:24 am

An article in an RSS-linked Bengali magazine has stirred up a hornet's nest by claiming that both BJP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee share the dream of "Congress-mukt Bharat" (Congress-free India).

While the BJP distanced itself from the article in 'Swastika' calling it "baseless" and far from the party's official stand, the Trinamool Congress also rubbished allegations of "understanding with the saffron camp" but the Congress said that the "cat is now out of the bag".

The article titled 'Keno itihas muchte chaichen Mamata? Shilpo agroho na Sonia khotom?' (Why is Mamata keen on erasing history? To attract investment or to destroy Sonia?) was written by Nirmalya Mukhopadhyay and published in the December 13 issue of the magazine.

"It is clear from her changing stance that this is not the same Mamata Banerjee. Narendra Modi's dream is Congress-free India. I feel that Mamata now also believes in the same dream. That's why she is trying to erase the history to sell this dream," the author wrote.

The writer also wondered what "political calculation" Banerjee has in her mind that she is bringing her "enemies and known rivals" close to her.

From the Magazine

Our Starless Skies: Even Stars Are Unable To Break Layers Of Smog

Welcome To Mahul, The Living Hell On Mumbai’s Eastern Outskirts

Is India’s Pollution Data Hiding Behind The Poor?

Children From Poor Backgrounds Are Worst Sufferers Of Pollution

In Terror Land, Pigeons Give Kashmiri Youths Wings To Embrace Peace

Repeated calls to Tilak Ranjan Bera, editor of the magazine, went unanswered. RSS state general secretary Jishnu Basu said that he is yet to go through the article. "I am yet to read the article, so I cannot comment on it. But I don't know about any understanding as the truth is that 62 BJP workers have been killed in the post-poll violence in West Bengal," Basu told PTI.

RSS sources said that the magazine is linked with the organisation as its editorial and managing committee has several people who have an RSS background.

With inputs from PTI.

State BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya termed the article "baseless" and said it has nothing to do with the party's policy or stand. "It has nothing to do with the BJP’s policy or stand. Swastika might be an RSS-linked magazine, but many articles in it come out which are not in tandem with our policies and principles," he said.

Senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh dubbed the allegations of "understanding with the BJP" as baseless. "The allegations of understanding with the BJP are baseless. Mamata Banerjee is the strongest opposition face against the saffron camp," the TMC's state general secretary said.

The opposition Congress, however, alleged that the "cat is out of the bag". "The secret is now out in the open. For a long time, we have been saying that BJP and the TMC have a covert understanding and have been working together to destroy Congress. But they won't succeed," Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya said.

The TMC, which is trying to make inroads in other states, has been up in the arms against the Congress over its alleged failure to counter the BJP.

In an escalation in the war of words between the TMC and the Congress, Banerjee's party had last week claimed that it is now the "real Congress", given the fact that the "war-weary" grand old party has failed to perform its role as the main opposition to the BJP.

Ties between the Congress and the TMC got further strained after the ruling party in West Bengal, in an article in its mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla', asserted that Banerjee, and not Rahul Gandhi, has emerged as the face of the opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mamata Banerjee Narendra Modi Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Kolkata Trinamool Congress (TMC) RSS Congress
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Kolkata's Durga Puja Receives UNESCO Heritage Status

Kolkata's Durga Puja Receives UNESCO Heritage Status

Advertisement

More from

Read More from Outlook

Is BJP Engineering A Mechanism To Dilute Autonomy Resolution In Kashmir?

Is BJP Engineering A Mechanism To Dilute Autonomy Resolution In Kashmir?

Naseer Ganai / Omar Abdullah, the National Conference vice president said that the BJP in J&K is making efforts to set up a state assembly which would nullify the autonomy resolution.

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Farm Laws Repeal May Have Little Impact On BJP's Popularity In Upcoming Punjab Polls

Harish Manav / As parties start preparing for the upcoming elections in Punjab, the recent repeal of the Farm Laws seems do have had any effect so far on BJP's popularity in the state.

Asian Champions Trophy: India Vs Pakistan In Battle Of Titans

Asian Champions Trophy: India Vs Pakistan In Battle Of Titans

Outlook Web Bureau / The Asian giants shared honours in the 2018 edition after rain washed out the final in Muscat, Oman.

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Biden-nominated US Envoy To India | Who Is Eric Garcetti And What Are His Views Towards India

Outlook Web Desk / Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is the 42nd Mayor of Los Angeles has been nominated to be the US Ambassador to India. Who is Garcetti and what are his thoughts about India?

Advertisement