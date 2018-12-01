Royal Enfield Launches Thunderbird 500X ABS At Rs 2.13 Lakh

Royal Enfield launches Thunderbird 500 X with ABS.

Price is Rs 14,000 more than the non-ABS variant of the bike.

Royal Enfield is likely to discontinue the non-ABS Thunderbird 500 X.

Royal Enfield has launched the much-anticipated Thunderbird 500 X ABS at Rs 2.13 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This represents a price hike of a little over Rs 14,000 over the non-ABS version of the motorcycle. Moreover, the launch of the Thunderbird 500 X ABS likely means curtains down for the non-ABS version.

The Thunderbird 500 X is a factory-made custom version of the Thunderbird cruiser. The 500 X features several styling elements that help it differentiate itself from the standard Thunderbird. The most prominent among them are the bright-coloured tank, colour-coordinated rim stickers and 9-spoke alloy wheels shod with tubeless tyres. The cruiser sports a black-themed bodywork that contrasts well with the two colour options (Getaway Orange & Drifter Blue) it offers.

Looks apart, the 500 X shares its underpinnings with the normal Thunderbird. This means the ABS-equipped Thunderbird 500 X is powered by the same 499cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine as before, producing 27.5PS of power and 41.3Nm of torque. The engine boasts of fuel-injection and comes mated to a 5-speed transmission. Braking duties are handled by a 280mm disc at the front with a 240mm disc doing duty at the rear.

By launching the ABS variant of the Thunderbird 500 X, Royal Enfield has taken the fight to the Perak, Jawa's own interpretation of a factory-custom bobber that it unveiled recenty alongside the Jawa and the 42. More importantly, Royal Enfield is now one step closer towards equipping its entire range of motorcycles with ABS as the Classic, the Himalayan and the normal Thunderbird series of motorcycles have already received the life-saving feature. The Bullet is now the only model from Royal Enfield yet to receive ABS.

Source: zigwheels.com