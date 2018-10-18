MeToo | M J Akbar To Testify In Defamation Case On October 31

A Delhi court Thursday took cognisance of former Union minister M J Akbar's criminal defamation complaint against journalist Priya Ramani, who has accused him of sexual misconduct around 20 years ago, and fixed it for recording of his statement on October 31.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Samar Vishal considered the submissions of senior advocate Geeta Luthra, representing Akbar, who referred to various tweets of Ramani to allege that they have caused irreparable damage to the reputation of the former junior minister of external affairs.

Akbar has resigned due to these allegations and they show the damage caused to his reputation, says his lawyer.

Luthra referred to the Akbar's reputation as a journalist and asked the court to take cognisance of his complaint, saying the allegations have caused irreparable loss to his reputation built over 40 years.

The court has fixed the matter for recording Akbar's statement on October 31 and after being satisfied it may issue notice to Ramani for appearing and facing the trial in the defamation complaint.