The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
06 July 2018 Last Updated at 2:12 pm National

Islamic Preacher Zakir Naik Will Not Be Deported, Says Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad

Outlook Web Bureau
Islamic Preacher Zakir Naik Will Not Be Deported, Says Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad
File Photo
Islamic Preacher Zakir Naik Will Not Be Deported, Says Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad
outlookindia.com
2018-07-06T14:18:14+0530

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Friday said a controversial Indian Islamic preacher allegedly wanted in his home country for terror-related activities and hate speech will not be sent back.

Zakir Naik, a radical television preacher, reportedly left India in 2016 and subsequently moved to largely Muslim Malaysia, where he was granted permanent residency.

According to Indian media reports, New Delhi asked for him to be extradited in January. The two countries have an extradition treaty.

Advertisement opens in new window

"As long as he is not creating any problem, we will not deport him because he has been given permanent residency status," Mahathir said at a news conference in administrative capital Putrajaya outside Kuala Lumpur, when asked about the reports.

The reports say India had asked for Naik to be sent back for allegedly inciting youth to engage in terror activities via his hate speeches.

Naik, 52, has described the media reports as "totally baseless and false", adding that he has no plans to return to India until he felt "safe from unfair prosecution".

In 2010 Naik was reportedly barred from entering Britain after the Home Secretary cited "numerous comments" which showed his "unacceptable behaviour".

In a July 2008 TV broadcast Naik suggested that Al-Qaeda was not responsible for flying hijacked airliners into New York's World Trade Center on September 11, 2001, killing almost 3,000 people.

Neither Indian nor Malay officials have confirmed the extradition request or the existence of any charges again Naik.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Zakir Naik National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Accepts AAP MLA's Dare, Says Ready To Undergo Dope Test
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters