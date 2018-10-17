Pune: FIR Against 4 Army Men For Rape, Molestation Of Disabled Woman

﻿
The victim approached a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Indore with her complaint following which it was reported to the police.

The Pune Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against four Army personnel for allegedly raping and molesting a speech-impaired woman in a Military Hospital premise in the city.

The victim approached a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Indore with her complaint following which it was reported to the police. The NGO sent complaints to the Defence Minister and the Army Chief also.

Taking cognizance of the matter, Khadki police station on Tuesday registered an FIR against all four Army personnel. While FIR was registered against three of them under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and one was booked under Section 354 of IPC.

The four Army personnel were posted in the military hospital where the alleged sexual assault took place.

More details awaited.

