Previous Govts Hated Development, Looted Money, We Not Only Launch But Also Complete Projects: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lashed out at previous governments, saying they seemed to hate development and "looted" public money to win elections.

Starting his two-day visit to Varanasi, Modi gifted schemes worth Rs 1,000 crore to his Lok Sabha constituency.

"Development is solution to all our problems. Previous governments seemed to hate development and looted public money to win elections," he said addressing a public meeting here.

The prime minister, who was speaking after inaugurating several development initiatives, said, "We not only launch but also complete projects."

He targeted previous governments, saying they were driven by political calculations, resulting in schemes being inaugurated but never seeing completion.

Asserting that his government's effort was to empower the poor, he said, "Our aim is to see that the dream of development is fulfilled and lives of poor changes and they get opportunities."

Modi said even the poor people do not want their future generations to eke out a living like themselves. "No poor person wants to give their children their poverty in inheritance," Modi said.

He said his government shares their dream and is working to realise it. "Our government has a dream to wipe out poverty," he said.

He inaugurated the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul - a trade facilitation centre for handicrafts and crafts museum - constructed at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

Referring to development projects for weavers, who constitute a major chunk of the population in the city, Modi said his government wants their works to be showcased globally so as to enhance their economic prospects.

"Our weavers need a global market which will enhance their economic prospects significantly," he said.

At the Deendayal Hastkala Sankul, Modi evinced keen interest in the wooden and glass products on display and talked to the rural artisans to encourage them.

The prime minister said his government has started initiatives to connect waterways for economic develoment.

He also flagged off, via a video link, the Mahamana Express train to connect Varanasi with Vadodara and Surat in Gujarat, his home state.

Modi inaugurated banking services of the Utkarsh Bank and unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone of the headquarters building of the Bank.

The Utkarsh Bank specializes in micro-finance.

The prime minister dedicated a Jal Ambulance (water amublance) service and a 'Jal Shav Vahan' service (water-based vehicle service for ferrying bodies) to the people of Varanasi, through a video link.

On the first day of his two-day tour, he is scheduled to visit the historic Tulsi Manas Temple, where he will release a postal stamp on "Ramayana." He will also visit the Durga Mata Temple in the pilgim city.

(PTI)