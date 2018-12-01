Premier League Derby Day Preview: Confident Spurs Up Against Gunners, Liverpool Face Merseyside Test, Chelsea Get 'Breather'

Come Sunday, and English Premier League will witness as many as three derbies – two in London and one in Merseyside – featuring some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Kicking off the so-called "Super Sunday," it will be Chelsea's home fixture against Fulham. It will be followed by Tottenham Hotspur's visit to Arsenal, then the Liverpool-Everton face off at the Anfield.

After the end of 12th round, Chelsea were one of the three undefeated teams. But they were overrun by a brilliant Spurs' side, leaving Champions and leaders Manchester City and Liverpool the only unbeaten teams in the league.

Maurizio Sarri's persistence to stick with core group players and also his indecision over the role to be assigned to midfielders N'Golo Kante and Jorginho seemed to have backfired against the Spurs.

Against Fulham, at home, Sarri will use the opportunity to rejuvenate his squad. But the visitors will come along with one a certain Claudio Ranieri. The former Chelsea manager, who famously helped Leicester to league titles in 16, has started the job at the right earnest with a win over Southampton. He ended Fulham's seven-match losing run on the same day Chelsea suffered their first defeat of the season.

Possible Lineup:

Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Morata, Hazard

Fulham: Rico; Christie, Odoi, Mawson, Bryan; Chambers, Seri; Schurrle, Cairney, Sessegnon; Mitrovic

In the second match, third-placed Spurs head to the Emirates stadium buoyed by last week's 3-1 victory against Chelsea and their 1-0 win against Inter Milan in midweek, which keeps alive their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockouts.

Tottenham will hope to mount a genuine title challenge, while Arsenal would be happy with a top-four finish after emerging from the dark final days of Arsene Wenger's reign.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 11 league games but have yet to defeat one of their top four rivals this season after losing to Manchester City and Chelsea and drawing with Liverpool.

A victory would give Tottenham their highest points total after 14 games of a Premier League season, while a draw would mean they equal their best haul of 31 points in the 2011-12 campaign.

The Gunners have lost just one of their last 25 top-flight home matches against Tottenham, but they have won only one of the last eight league derbies.

Emery's side endured a long trip to Kiev in midweek for their Europa League win against Vorskla, but the Gunners rested 10 players to keep them fresh for the derby.

Rob Holding was the only player to retain his place from the previous Premier League match at Bournemouth and the defender is hoping Emery gives him the chance to subdue Harry Kane on Sunday.

Tottenham striker Kane has scored seven times against Arsenal and is one shy of equalling Emmanuel Adebayor's record for most Premier League goals in north London derbies.

It is the first time in 23 years that Tottenham will make the short trip down the Seven Sisters Road to face an Arsenal side not managed by Wenger.

Only two of the last nine Arsenal managers (including caretakers) have won their first league game against Tottenham -- Don Howe in 1983 and Wenger in 1996.

Emery has impressed with his ability to reunite a squad fractured by the toxic atmosphere that marred Wenger's last seasons and Holding admits the team and fans have bonded again.

Emery is a good friend of Pochettino and the Tottenham manager is looking forward to pitting his wits against the Spaniard.

Possible lineups:

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Kolasinac; Torreira, Xhaka; Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Tottenham: Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Sissoko, Dier; Son, Alli, Eriksen; Kane

The day ends with the Merseyside derby, pitting title challengers Liverpool against Everton. Jurgen Klopp's team lost 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in midweek, meaning their bid to reach the knockout stages in Europe will go to the last game against Napoli.

Everton have a shocking record against city rivals Liverpool, not tasting victory in the derby since 2010 and failing to win at Anfield since 1999.

Marco Silva's task looks daunting on Sunday but Everton travel in hope after a solid start to the season that sees them in sixth, 11 points behind Klopp's team.

Liverpool, second in the table, come into the match smarting after their disappointing defeat in Paris and Klopp is expecting a tougher test from Everton than in previous seasons.

Possible lineups:

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Wijnaldum; Shaqiri, Firmino, Mane; Salah

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Gomez, Gueye; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Richarlison

(With Agency inputs)