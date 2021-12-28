Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Polls In 5 States Amid Omicron Scare: C'garh CM Targets EC; Asks If BJP Wants UP Elections Postponed

Baghel said all eyes are now on the EC's decision, adding that the poll body did not stop West Bengal elections, held between March 27 and April 29 this year, even when there was a wave.

Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan. | PTI Photo/Kamal Singh

2021-12-28T21:59:15+05:30
Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 9:59 pm

Against the backdrop of the Election Commission holding a meeting with the Union health secretary to assess the COVID-19 situation in five poll-bound states, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday questioned the EC's credibility and asked if the BJP was trying to get the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections postponed.      

Baghel said all eyes are now on the EC's decision, adding that the poll body did not stop West Bengal elections, held between March 27 and April 29 this year, even when there was a wave. The EC had held a meeting on Monday to assess the COVID-19 situation amid the Omicron scare in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, and had asked Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to speed up the administration of the second dose of the vaccine in these states.        

Queried on speculation over postponement of polls in these states due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Baghel said, "The Election Commission has convened a meeting of health secretaries of the states. I cannot tell you about the conclusions of the meeting as I was not there. (However), at a time when people were dying due to COVID-19, elections took place in West Bengal."       

-With PTI Inputs

