﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  PM Modi Receives UN Champions Of Earth Award

PM Modi Receives UN Champions Of Earth Award

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were jointly awarded the UN's highest environmental honour.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 October 2018
PM Modi Receives UN Champions Of Earth Award
Twitter
PM Modi Receives UN Champions Of Earth Award
outlookindia.com
2018-10-03T13:09:06+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was presented the UN's Champions of the Earth Award by United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres here Wednesday.

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron were jointly awarded the UN's highest environmental honour for their pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and promoting new areas of cooperation on environmental action.

 Addressing an event in Rajkot on Sunday, Modi had said cleanliness was an important aspect of Mahatma Gandhi's life and the father of the nation was the most deserving candidate for the UN green award.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Emmanuel Macron Delhi UNO-United Nations Organisation National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : No Mentioning In Supreme Court Till 'Parameters Are Worked Out': CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters