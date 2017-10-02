The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
02 October 2017 Last Updated at 10:53 am National

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi And Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri On Birth Anniversaries

'Bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble ideals motivate millions across the world'
Outlook Web Bureau
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi And Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri On Birth Anniversaries
Narendra Modi/Twitter
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi And Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri On Birth Anniversaries
outlookindia.com
2017-10-02T10:53:59+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

He paid tributes to the two leaders at Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, their respective memorials.

"Bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble ideals motivate millions across the world," the PM tweeted.

 

Advertisement opens in new window

 

In another tweet, he hailed Shastri as a source of inspiration for soldiers and farmers alike.

 

With Agency Inputs 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Lal Bahadur Shastri Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi Narendra Modi Delhi - New Delhi National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Has Lost People Of Kashmir Emotionally, Says BJP Veteran Yashwant Sinha
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters