PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi And Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri On Birth Anniversaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

He paid tributes to the two leaders at Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, their respective memorials.

"Bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble ideals motivate millions across the world," the PM tweeted.

Advertisement opens in new window

Paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. pic.twitter.com/999kbeS6gF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2017

In another tweet, he hailed Shastri as a source of inspiration for soldiers and farmers alike.

At Vijay Ghat, I paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri ji. pic.twitter.com/ocx2B5vJRh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2017

With Agency Inputs