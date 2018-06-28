PM Modi In UP Today: Launch Of 2019 Campaign?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to travel to Uttar Pradesh on Thursday even as the political circle has started speculating that this is going to be his launch of the campaign for the 2019 parliament elections in the state.

The PM will inaugurate a two-day 'Kabir Mahotsav' at Maghar in Sant Kabir district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, to mark the 500th death anniversary of Kabir Das.



The festival, organised by the Ministry of Culture, will feature folk music, dance performances, and musical theatre, artistes from all over the country will participate.



Union Minister for Culture Mahesh Sharma and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be in attendance.



"Modi will also visit the Sant Kabir cave and unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone of the Kabir Academy, which will highlight the great saint's teachings and philosophy. The Prime Minister will offer a chadar at the mazaar of Kabir," read an official statement.



Prime Minister Modi will also address a public rally at Maghar.

(With ANI inputs)