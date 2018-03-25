PM Modi Hails Doctor, Rickshaw-Puller, Taxi Driver For Their Hardwork In 'Mann Ki Baat' Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the ordinary hard-working Indians for inspiring many through their selfless service and mentioned the names of some of such personalities in his monthly radio address, 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister praised one doctor, Ajit Mohan Chaudhary, from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, who has been treating patients for free for past one month.

Advertisement opens in new window

Prime Minister Modi said, "When I heard the story of Kanpur based Dr Ajit Mohan Choudhary, of how he visits the underprivileged on footpaths and offers free medicines to them, it gives one an opportunity to feel the sense of brotherhood that prevails in the country."

Prime Minister Modi also lauded Ahmed Ali, a rickshaw-puller from Karimgunj district of Assam, who has established nine schools in his area.

"When I read in letters sent by you that how a rickshaw puller from Assam's Karimganj, Ahmed Ali built nine schools for poor children, it gives me a glimpse into the nation's willpower," the Prime Minister said in his 42nd monthly radio address to the nation.

Prime Minister Modi also hailed a taxi driver, Mohammad Saidul Laskar, who had built an affordable hospital at Punri village nearly 40 kilometres from Kolkata, after Saidul's only sister Marufa Khatoon died a few years ago since they could not afford treatment in a hospital.

"13 years ago, Kolkata's cab driver Saidul Laskar lost his sister as she could not get the medical facility in time. He then decided to build a hospital so that no poor ever die due to an absence of medical facility. In this mission, Saidul sold jewellery from his home and collected money through donations. His customers also donated to him generously. After 12 years, Saidul built a 30-bed hospital in Punri village near Kolkata. This is the power of new India," he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Mentioning an example of women power, the Prime Minister said, "In Uttar Pradesh, when a woman builds 125 toilets after overcoming steep challenges, inspiring women to exercise their due rights, it gives us a glimpse of 'Matri-Shakti', the power of maternal love and caring."

Prime Minister said innumerable shining examples like these are the hallmark of our country.

(ANI)