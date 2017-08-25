'PDP’s Chest Beating About Article 35A Is Just Rhetoric,' Congress' Karra Moves SC To Implead Him As Private Party

Congress leader Tariq Hamid Karra says he has moved an application before Supreme Court to implead him as a private party in Article 35 A. He told the Outlook that his application has been accepted.

Earlier the former member of parliament from Srinagar parliamentary constituency Karra said he has been assured of all-out moral and political support to the people of Jammu & Kashmir by Congress high command and opposition Leaders at all levels and in all manners to protect Article 35A from any kind of tinkering or attempt for its abrogation.

Karra in a statement said he briefed opposition leaders and top leadership of congress party in Delhi including Dr. Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, Dr. Karan Singh, P Chidambaram, Ghulam Nabi Azad & Mrs. Ambika Soni about the issue.

Karra says "PDP’s chest beating about the issue is just rhetoric and public posturing, saning any sincerity."

"It is suffering with optical illusion of regaining its lost ground, day dreaming for saving itself form public wrath and is fantasizing to become the martyrs."

"The very fact that the Government of India did not file objections to the petition challenging Article 35A and Attorney General’s out of turn and politically motivated stand on it in the court stands testimony to the nefarious designs of the Right wingers and has once more proved the people’s perception correct about PDP of its betrayal & ill-gotten loaves of power."

Karra said that PDP stands fully exposed as a "collaborator and facilitator for the fascist agenda as it chose not to convince or force its alliance partner to file objections by Government of India in the court of Law."