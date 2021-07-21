Youth With Sedentary Lifestyles Are At Higher Risk Of Piles

One-third of the global population of teens and youths in their early twenties suffer from piles. A major reason for this is insufficient or lack of physical activities. In addition, not only teens and youths but also adults are subject to developing piles because of prolonged occupational sedentary behaviours such as office work.

Every year, in India alone, more than 10 million new piles [internal and external] are reported. Most of the patients are aged people [40+], youths and teens [13 - 24], and adults [25 - 30+], respectively. Piles are highly reported in cities and suburbs than in small towns and rural areas because of the inclusion of sedentary habits in the daily life of urbanites.

Here, we will talk about how a sedentary lifestyle can increase the risk of piles in youth. Additionally, we will discuss how to be more active to avoid piles and other potential health risks caused by an inactive lifestyle in youth.

How does a Sedentary lifestyle Increase the risk of piles in youths?

In this modern era, people of all age groups, especially teens and youth, spend a lot of time doing sedentary activities like sitting for long hours at the same place while watching TV, playing video games, and using computers and mobile devices. As a result, they ignore the benefits and importance of eating a healthy diet and regular exercise.

Leading a sedentary lifestyle can make an individual pair with eating junky, spicy, and low fibre foods and drinking aerated carbonated or fizzy drinks. These habits can lead to poor quality of health and escalate the risk of rectal prolapse, which leads to developing internal and external piles.

Lack of physical activity is a primary sedentary behaviour. One may sit stationary without doing any physical activities [walking, running, and playing simple sports] due to multiple reasons like stress, no time for exercise, overweight, office working [8 -10] hours, watching TV, playing video games, etc. All these reasons can create excessive pressure on the veins in the anal area, which leads to chronic constipation. So, try to take frequent breaks from sitting ideal and stay physically active by performing simple daily exercises.

Playing video games, watching tv or online videos, using computers and mobile devices for long hours without moving much can make you eat unhealthy foods low in fibre. Eating non-fibrous or low-fibre foods can make it hard to pass stools, causing severe constipation. People with less physical activity tend to eat processed and junk foods and drink caffeinated beverages over water for quick relief from hunger and thirst.

Drinking less water and more caffeinated drinks and sugary drinks can make stools dry and hard to pass or defecate. Whether a teen, youth, or adult drinks less water than the required quantity due to sedentary behaviour, they suffer from constipation and increase the development of abnormal and prolapsed blood vessels, tissues, and muscles in the anal area [haemorrhoids]. Try to drink an adequate amount of water as it makes the stool soft and reduces constipation and excess strain during bowel movements.

Also, not moving from one place for a long time or spending more time passing stools can make you strain during defecation and cause blood vessels to slip out of the anus. Not only piles, but several other health problems arise when you are addicted to both a sedentary lifestyle and eating junk foods.

“Constipation and straining are major risk factors for piles. Because of sedentary activities, the risk of constipation and straining during defecation increases. If youngsters incline to sedentary activities or lifestyles right from their school or college years, it can become a regular practice and worsen their health condition. Also, they become easy hosts for piles. Apart from piles, they are prone to developing several other health concerns.” - Says one of the best and well-renowned piles specialists from Pristyn Care.

Practising an inactive lifestyle and increased sedentary time can affect youths, teens, adults, and older adults. A sedentary lifestyle enhances your chance of developing any of the below health risks, which can impact or disturb you mentally and physically.

Impaired or reduced metabolism

Reduced insulin sensitivity causing type-2 diabetes

Decreased cardiac output leading to heart diseases like coronary artery disease and heart attack

Elevates the incidence of hormone-related cancers

Weight gain [obesity]

Increased risk of cancer

Hypertension

Dyslipidemia

musculoskeletal disorders such as arthralgia and osteoporosis

Certain cancers, including colon, breast, and uterine cancers

Increased feelings of stress, depression, and anxiety

Cognitive impairment

Remember, the more sedentary you are, the higher your health risks are. A prolonged sedentary lifestyle can raise your chances of premature death. So, making teens and youths practice a healthy lifestyle instead of a sedentary lifestyle will help them fit in this stagnant advanced world and lead a healthy life with reduced chances of getting diseased. Reducing sedentary behaviours and increasing physical activities can improve underlying disease conditions and enhance the quality of life.

How to Avoid Piles and other health Risks by being more active:

Being more active helps you to reduce the risk of developing many health conditions. Here are a few activities which can help you to be more active.

Prefer to spend your leisure time on housework, house making, and gardening instead of sitting ideally.

While watching TV, try changing the channels manually instead of using a TV remote.

Lift hand weights while watching TV and playing video games, also do some simple and gentle stretches.

Do some exercise and work out at home by watching a workout video. By doing this, you get involved in physical activities which make your body healthier and more robust.

In your free time, go for a walk in your neighbourhood.

In colleges and schools, take the stairs instead of the elevator.

While texting or talking on the phone, try to stand up. Because sitting for a long time can affect blood circulation in your lower body parts. So standing and walking can improve the circulation process.

The conclusion:

A sedentary or inactive lifestyle plays a prominent role in causing piles in youth. Sitting for long periods, not exercising, eating heavy and junk foods, drinking a lot of caffeinated drinks, not eating fruits and vegetables [high fibre foods] are influential lifestyle habits that double the risk of piles in most youths. If these habits are continued till their early adulthoods, they can develop piles and many other life-threatening medical conditions.

Inclusion of fibre-rich foods to the daily diet, regular exercises, and drinking enough water can help every individual, including youth, teens, and adults, reduce getting piles. Always prefer to stay active, select the right food and follow a healthy lifestyle.

