World Gratitude Day: Here's Amarnath Sankar's Take On The Power Of Gratitude

People celebrate World Gratitude Day every year on September 21. However, the world doesn't need any particular day to be grateful. Being thankful for what you have in your life is the foundation for all the abundance. By being grateful for the blessings, you basically attract the things you want in your life. During this pandemic, the world was filled with pessimism. If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is to remain optimistic and grateful for the necessities. While the entire world was dwelling on all the pandemic's negativity, Amarnath Sankar, a serial entrepreneur, took the initiative to spread positivity among people via social media.

Amarnath Sankar initiated #365daysofGratitude as an original content series on his social media platforms. By using social media to spread positivity, he started posting about the people, the books, the movies, and the experiences for which he was grateful. He kept posting every day since September 2, 2020, for one year, about the things he is grateful for. These posts became a conversation starter among people, and soon he started engaging with people via social media.

In this time, where money and materialism hold the ultimate power, it is easier not to be a grateful person. No matter how challenging your life is right now, gratitude will always lead you to positivity. This step aims to spread positivity and make people believe in the goodness the world has to offer. #365daysofGratitude inspires us to look around ourselves and find positivity.

Gratitude enhances your faith and transforms your life for the better. Amarnath Sankar's prime objective was to make people aware of the importance of gratitude, and one can say that this initiative was a huge success. Amarnath kept consistently posting about the things he is grateful for in both English and Malayalam. On the final day of the series, he jotted down a quote saying, "Let me bow down to the power of Gratitude for making me accomplish this journey of #365daysofGratitude."

Slowly but surely, this initiative built an affirmative environment for people on social media. People started talking about what they were thankful for, which changed their outlook towards life for the better. It inspired people to look on the bright side of life. People started learning from the situations instead of dwelling on their negative impacts.

Amarnath Sankar, the Founder CEO of CAT productions, has been honoured with the prestigious Swami Vivekananda Yuva Prathibha Puraskar (Young Entrepreneur Award) for Entrepreneurship by the Kerala Government in the year 2020. He has also achieved several awards, and his hard work is appreciated by many.

Achieving all these were only possible because of Amarnath's positive outlook towards life. Since the very beginning, he has always been the one who relishes good experiences instead of complaining about unpleasant ones. #365daysofGratitude has a positive impact on people, especially the younger generation, and Amarnath's initiative surely inspires and teaches us that social media can always spread positivity and transform lives.

You can check his Instagram handle amarnath_sankar to read the #365daysofGratitude series.

