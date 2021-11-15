Vicky Gawande, Founder & CEO Of Arc Technologies And Institutions, Highlights The IT Industry's Booming Employment Market Following The Epidemic

The preceding year saw a global downturn, which led to lower job openings in the IT industry. Nonetheless, numerous businesses reinvented themselves, resulting in a change in staffing expectations among employers. The Pandemic showed us that specialists with advanced and specialised abilities would be essential in the future.

Succeeding the global shutdowns, recruiting has been quick, with a 155 plus per cent rise in June'21 over June'20. IT companies are recognised for their benefits to socio-economic development, as well as their working styles. Due to their operations, people may now benefit from the preponderance of technical and technical products.

While the situation has improved and the market has started to boom, the grim picture of students opting for government sector jobs is the same. Engineering Pupils are applying for government employment without first analysing the facts, which may be their worst blunder. We understand that Government jobs for PO range from 3000 to 4000 across India, with applications amounting to between 40 and 50 lakhs. According to our analysis, the chances of a graduate student being hired by the government are around 0.1 per cent.

While we researched and dug deeper into this context, we came up to Mr Vicky Gawande, CEO and Founder of Arc Technologies. He is a qualified Google Certified data analyst, Full Stack developer and engineer, and a professional stock market trader and Investor.

Mr Vicky shared with us, "As there's so much competition, this could take approximately 4-5 years to secure a government position as a clerk or PO, and if a candidate fails in all of his tries, his entire career can be thrown away, which is a fact. A majority of students nowadays are squandering their important careers leading to a lack of understanding."

Students rush into banking and government careers without first looking for positions in their respective fields. Studies show that the first 2-3 years were spent exclusively clearing pre-examinations, while the following two years were spent preparing for the final exams. It was too late when they realised they had made a grave error in picking this vocation.

He further quotes," How can a student compete with 40-50 lacs students in government sector when he is not too ready to compete with only 40-50 students during an Interview in an IT sector? which is an irrational expectation. There are a lot of vacancies and chances in the IT field right now, and there will be a lot more in the next 2-3 years, so don't miss out.

When a person decides to pursue a career in IT, it only takes 5-6 months of technical internship to obtain a decent position at an MNC, which may help them begin their careers. When we examine the pay packages in both sectors, we find that a candidate with five years of government job experience may only earn up to 7-8 lacs, but a candidate with the same experience in the IT business can earn up to 18-25 lacs, which is outstanding.

Digital skill development has also proven to be an important business objective for India's IT-enabled services industry in recent years, with numerous firms having already included it into their entire organisational strategy. With 60 per cent plus of organisations promoting online platforms for learning, the usage of online and technology-powered learning has exploded.

We can conclude this by what Mr Vicky shared with us. Before deciding on a career, students should seek counsel from a professional. This is also one of the activities they give for students when doing seminars, webinars, and workshops to improve career awareness among today's young.