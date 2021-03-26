Via Cosmodent, Aman Ahuja Ensures Ideal Dental Hygiene For All

Doctors reel under unrelenting work pressure, they work inhumane hours, suffer from severe burnouts, undergo sleep deprivation and anxiety but despite all of these struggles, their profession demands them to put up a brave front, one that lacks any fragility. If there ever was a time when we saw doctors leading from the front, it was in the past 8 months since the country came face to face with the threats of the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the most distinguished and decorated dental surgeons of India, Dr. Aman Ahuja, is one such example who has been working relentlessly to bring a positive smile on his patients’ faces, quite literally! Dr. Ahuja is the brain behind the efficient functioning of “COSMODENT INDIA” - a chain of multispecialty premiere dental clinics. These clinics were envisioned to provide high-quality dental care armed with outstanding facilities and technology.

Dr. Ahuja and his team are known for handling the most complicated cases in the history of dental treatment. Along with his associates, Dr. Ahuja helps patients fall in love with their smiles again, regardless of their age and the diseases they are suffering from. Dr. Ahuja has personally treated patients who were suffering from diabetes or any other life-threatening disease and has performed cosmetic services or complex restorative treatment with dental implants which last forever. Dr. Ahuja always managed to notch up successful results and smiling patients with his wonderful work.

With his vast experience and virtuosity, Dr. Ahuja is successfully leading his dental implant clinic. With its ultra-modern facilities, Cosmodent India has earned a global name in dental implants and cosmetic dentistry. The in-house team of specialists caters to different specializations, each one aimed at providing you with high-quality dental solutions anytime, anywhere.

Cosmodent India is one of India’s only dental clinics to offer a comprehensive dental experience, where right from the X-Ray to the production of the implants and invisible braces are done under the same roof. From endodontists, pediatric dentistry (pedodontist), orthodontists, orofacial pain specialists, smile designers to dental surgeons, Cosmodent India provides you with the right action for a range of dental problems.

Dr. Ahuja is also passionate about providing the highest quality dental care. With the latest dental technologies and implants, he has equipped his office with dedicated surgical suites and a sophisticated in-house dental lab. These new-age advancements and technologies improve a patient’s experience by providing more personalised, comfortable, and long-lasting dental care.

With his pan-India presence, Dr. Ahuja is striving hard to give the best possible oral healthcare services to his patients. Apart from this, he is an active participant in regular workshops and seminars. His outlook is fuelled by his global journey! One such event, in which he participated, was the scientific congress on "Innovative Methods and Prospects Of Implantology Development'' which took place in Sochi, Russia, in October 2015. Thus, his widespread knowledge and experience come in handy while treating patients with myriad dental problems.

There is no doubt that the coronavirus outbreak has affected millions of people making them homebound. But there is an alternate possibility where patients, fresh from “house arrest,” go all out and spend money on things that make them look good and feel better. Thus, Dr. Ahuja, being optimistic about the future, has started providing virtual consultations to his patients to ensure their dental safety and health. India needs more doctors like him who can set an example for others and can make our country proud.

Qualification

Dr. Ahuja graduated from the prestigious M.S. Ramaiah Dental College and Hospital before completing his Masters in Immediate Loading Implants from Munchen, Germany, under the guidance of legendary Dr. Stephen Idhe. He did his Advanced Implantology Course from Harvard University and later went to New York University for diploma in advanced implantology. His keen interest in the quest for the perfect smile led him to study digital smile designing course from Brazil in 2015 under another veteran Dr. Christian Coachman. Lastly, he also did short term courses on "Edentulous Implants" and "Prosthetics Mini Residency" in 2015 under Dr. Saj Jivraj.

