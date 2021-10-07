Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Venture Care Makes Fundraising A Cakewalk Through Investor Outreach And Transaction Services

Venture Care has global expertise in carving out a niche for startups – be it brand building, digital marketing, quantitative analysis driven by machine learning, proprietary risk algorithms --that investors are always passionate.

Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 4:59 pm

All entrepreneurs know that raising funds efficiently is the key to the success of their venture. Undoubtedly, it is the most difficult part of a business, even if a startup has high-profit margins and strong growth. Months of negotiations with potential investors, rounds of visits to various financial institutions, making endless pitching and PowerPoint presentations and putting together reams of paperwork goes into securing finances for a business. As competition for raising funds is intense, entrepreneurs have to stay ahead of the curve to secure funds for their businesses. And the best way to do this is to engage with Venture Care, who can convince the potential investor that your startup will be wildly successful and that they will be able to grow their multiple investment folds.

Venture Care has global expertise in carving out a niche for startups – be it brand building, digital marketing, quantitative analysis driven by machine learning, proprietary risk algorithms --that investors are always passionate. It lays out a comprehensive business plan, does information memorandum (IM), pitch deck, financial modelling, business valuation, etc., for the business, which will grab the investors' eyeball and mind space. Backed by the experience of successfully executing multiple funding deals across various spread companies over six years, Venture Care can pitchfork your startup on the axis of growth and make your fundraising a cakewalk.

Ace entrepreneur CS Abhishek Kumar founded Venture Care in 2016 with the sole objective to handhold and guided young mavericks in the most crucial stages of their entrepreneurship journey. His network and industry association has helped numerous ventures raise funds at a record time. The mentorship and services provided by the entire expert team of Venture Care have put many startups on the growth path in the early years of the venture. The team's motivation has kindled joy and awe in the minds and hearts of so many young entrepreneurs. Today, Venture Care has a network of 32,000 global investors, including angel investors, venture capitalists, angel networks, corporate investors, HNIs and family offices whose roles have been intricately diversified in multivariate ways to offer tailor-made solutions to our entrepreneur clients and contribute to our client's business's financial health.

 Venture Care's team is headed by Abhishek Kumar, a successful entrepreneur, strategist, and strategic consultant behind the success of several ventures. Over the years of work, the team at Venture Care has acquired vast expertise in venture development and management consulting, which makes the company stand apart from the rest in the industry and admired by so many of its clients. Through the team members' experiences and expertise, various businesses and startups have gained exponentially, as they are shown the roadmap, tools and vision to navigate their businesses through fewer roadblocks.

Speaking about his venture, Abhishek Kumar says," Investors bring more to your startup than just money. Finding the right investor is crucial for the success of any business. We at Venture Care strive to bring together startups and fundraisers at a common platform to enable the exchange of knowledge and promote transparency".

 Fundraising often necessitates experienced professionals at high managerial levels who have witnessed similar journeys in their time. As a result, with a dedicated team of in-house experts and like-minded professionals, they help the novice entrepreneurs, who would otherwise not be as aware of the complexities and knowledge of corporate finances and capital markets better to understand the investors' outreach, deal closure and assist you with business fundraising in the right direction.

 Today, investors are known for their background research practices, and with good reason – they are placing their stakes on risky bets. Therefore, through effective strategies and analysis, Venture Care ensures clean past practices, genuine referrals, personal and business credit, and an overall positive market reputation among investors.

Analysing the current market conditions and competitors, Venture Care has successfully established itself as a leading player in the domain. The fabric of entrepreneurship, funding, and investments is significantly different from earlier times as the definition of fundraising changes each year.  Venture Care strives to cater to these paradigm shifts in fundraising and mentoring businesses to ensure smooth functioning between startups and investors.

 

