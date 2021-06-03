While we are at home amid the second wave of the pandemic, the readers should not miss their favourite books.

Here are the top 10 books to read in 2021

1. Walking with Your Child by Seema Dhall

Walking with Your Child elaborates on the concept of empathetic parenting in contemporary times. In her sui genesis style of effortless yet powerful communication, Seema ushers, in this book, refreshing perspectives on different types of parenting and demonstrates to modern-day parents fascinating, simple and effective ways to raise their children using a holistic approach. This book brings out succinctly different contexts, and scenarios of child development and the ensuing decision-making paradox parents face. It provides positive and relatable suggestions on how to resolve such scenarios constructively and effectively. Based on the central idea that parenting requires a conscious and thoughtful endeavour, the book simplifies the most important aspects of child-rearing.

2. Dotting the Blemish and other stories by Sunitha Lal

Dotting the Blemish is a collection of short stories that reflect and comment on the inherent prejudices we have as a society. These try to capture and comment on the strong patriarchal system we sanction and the unconscious biases we uphold in social structures, norms, and beliefs. The stories stitched alongside each other in this book are stories of strength. All stories in the book are based out of India across a 90-year timeframe. Social institutions like family, marriage, widowhood have been entrenched into the social system orchestrated by patriarchy.

3. Mutual Funds: A Powerful Investment Avenue for Individuals by R K Mohapatra

"Mutual Funds: A Powerful Investment Avenue for Individuals" is written by R K Mohapatra, an ideal guide for investors who are looking for a deeper understanding of mutual funds, their risk & returns, and the benefits of investing in mutual funds. With six concise but comprehensive chapters of the book, Mohapatra, as a financial expert, delved into & Mutual Funds", "Investment in shares & Debt Mutual Funds", & Assessment of Risk in mutual funds investment, Evaluation of portfolio Future prospects of Mutual Funds in India" and Analysis of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunity Funds.

4. Five Minutes by Dr. Prashant Nayak

Five minutes is a book that brings to life the joys and jealousies, the happiness and heartbreak,

the tribulations and triumphs of young adults. It highlights many real-life experiences

of romance and modern college day life of students, with Indian sentiments, living abroad.

Humour and sex education, discipline and devotion, social and moral issues have all been

blended to create the fabric of this book. This is not merely a love story, rather a

unique story with a love angle but the most important thing which is the point of attraction in

this novel is the role of time, the hidden Omen of everyone's life.

5. When Fate Conspires by Purvi Mehta

'When Fate Conspires' is a modern-day story that encapsulates a mix of many human

emotions and values. While being a love story also brings to the forefront the impactful undercurrents of friendship, family values, Mumbai city, and much more. The characters and the climax will surely create an everlasting impression on the reader.

The book explores the intense and often conflicting emotions of Neel, Rashi and Tia. The

paths of these gripping characters cross after fate hooks them to different people.

6. Lights Please by Ankit Jhamb

Lights Please a story based on real-life incidents and the struggle of dealing with cancer and alcoholism. The book offers a delicate balance between the dark and gloomy life of a mother and son, their struggle with cancer, then the son's struggle with alcoholism. It promises to tap into the potential of spiritual evolution, which anyone who is going through any kind of suffering can achieve. Certain lessons on faith, trust, power of prayers, dealing with trauma and the ability to manage emotions have been used to demystify and simplify the struggles associated with cancer and alcoholism. In a nutshell, Nitin Singh loses his mother to cancer and ends up becoming an alcoholic. It's one of the rarest forms of writing that helps people see trauma and addiction differently.

7. The Mind Game by Devika Das

Happiness, stress, ecstasy, or depression, it's all a mind game. As long as our mind is under our control, everything else is. That's what The Mind Game is all about. It is not an average self-help book that preaches life-enhancing methodologies based on complex science or long philosophical verses. The book's genius lies in its simplicity. It offers quick, actionable, and instantly applicable tips that will instantly help readers lead better lives.

Crests and troughs, ups and downs, joys and sorrows are a part of everyone's lives. While many choose to succumb to bad times, the winner is the one who remains strong, successfully wades off negativity and rises, unbound. To know more, do give the book a read.

8. Tales from the Himalayas by Priyanka Pradhan

A collection of seventeen short stories from Uttarakhand, the Himalayan state of northern India, invite the reader to discover the mountains through its stories. Just like the people of Uttarakhand, their stories are simple and heartfelt and emotional. There are tales of snow leopards, ghouls and monsters, courage, kindness, and faith in oneself. While the backdrop for these stories is the rustic setting in remote, high-altitude villages and towns of Uttarakhand, possibly far removed from the worlds of the readers, the central themes and characters of the stories aim to be relatable and relevant for children anywhere in the world.

9. Anuradha Bhawan by Ganesh Lath

When Biraju loses his father at his tender age of 11, he has to give up further study and his passion for kite running forever. His mother expects a big deal from her adolescent son. He risking own life moves to remote hilly areas to earn some bread for his family. Misfortune never shows mercy for Him. He, made of mysterious soil, neither compromises with his ethics nor gives rest to his shoulders. Anuradha, the widow mother of Biraju, spends her life on a white cotton loin over her body, a sandalwood garland around her neck, a sandalwood paste between the eyebrows and one-time food for survival. She, a patient of arthritis, elephantiasis and lost sense of hearing, fights like a warrior with the outer world and inner self.

To know more, do give the book a read.

10. Ceasing to Disown by Sunny Ramesh Sadnani

Ceasing to Disown is the very persona of the similar antithesis that life is. It is a collection of poetries that serve as a reminder of what we have found solace in or maybe continue to endure hopelessly, not for a few moments or days, but for perhaps years and decades and what we choose not to let go of regardless of the consequences. Maybe even feel vibrant about it! In this book, Sunny has attempted to relay his emotions with respect to family, parents, romantic alliances, failure, redemptions, loneliness, anger, sex, the natural environment, diversity. And then some more.

