Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
The Secret To Succeed - A Realtor's Perspective

Yash Miglani, Managing Director of Migsun Group, shares the secrets of the brilliant success story of the company.

outlookindia.com
2021-10-16T16:43:42+05:30

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 4:43 pm

The company had its advent back in the year 1990 with a single yet strong vision. Renowned hockey player and the father of the founder of the Migsun group, Mr. Harbans Lal Miglani, laid the foundation stone of the organisation on the insistence of his son Mr. Sunil Miglani in the industrial localities of Ghaziabad. The empire that you see today had a very humble beginning at its inception and then spread its wings through to the areas of Delhi/ NCR, Greater Noida, and Raj Nagar extension. The founder of the organisation Mr. Sunil Miglani, had only one vision and that is to provide housing for one and all. This is the vision that still holds as the company principle as it continues to reap the fruits of success and expansion. The chairman still lives up to his words of providing the best quality construction projects to every person irrespective of their financial status and budget. He feels blessed to be serving humankind and providing them with a shelter that they can proudly call their abode of dreams.

Mr. YashMiglani, currently the Managing Director of the organisation, feels blessed to be carrying forward his father's legacy without compromising on its values and morals. "I feel privileged to be successfully carrying on with this legacy I have been shouldered. My father envisioned a dream and had started from scratch without having a family business background. He learnt from trial and error, and we continue to grow while learning in the process," says Yash. As a son of a hockey player, Sunil had no experienced godfather who could guide him through the entire journey. Yash recalls the journey of his father to be the one that had many challenges and hurdles. The only option was to ace these challenges and learned from his mistakes, but he never gave us.

This is how the company expanded in the proper direction under the flagship guidance of Mr. Sunil Miglani, and now Yash taking the legacy forward. Today, the organisation caters and realises the housing dream of every individual irrespective of their earnings and budget. They have a home to offer to every person, no matter which income group they dwell on. Their sole aim is to build a self-reliant nation through innovation and optimism. The company holds the right balance of strong principles and a fresh and modern approach. This has made the company to be standing where they are today with amazing positive reviews and recommendations from all aspects of their customer base.

The company's name has been designed by the founder under his name, which was taken part from his name and part from his surname and joining the two in reverse. Hence was the name "MigSun" that saw the light of the day. While Mr. Sunil Miglani proceeded with an outstanding trial and error method to mark the establishment and success story of the company, his son and the current managing director of the organisation, has not only been following his father's footsteps but also incorporating newer ideas and approaches to ensure the continuity and expansion of the success.

Today Migsun has established itself as one of the most successful infrastructure companies that provides a wide range of residential, commercial, retail properties and villas that has provided the home of their dreams of many individuals across Delhi/ NCR, Greater Noida and Raj Nagar extension. All the development projects under their flagship speak profoundly of innovation and global outlook. And, this is what they promise to continue with this uncompromising integrity in customer engagement, quality assurance and timely delivery throughout their tenure, with every construction speaking distinctly for quality. Mr. Miglani signs off with this assurance to all the stakeholders.

