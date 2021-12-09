Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 09, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

The Rise Of Patents In The Indian economy And How It Promotes Innovation In Technological Development

In 2011, the patent count was 15,914, and the GDP (in US $) stood at $5,501.13. In 2012, when the patent count increased to 18,250, the GDP increased to $5,801. By 2020, the patent count increased to 37,880. Simultaneously, the GDP increased to $8,443.36.

The Rise Of Patents In The Indian economy And How It Promotes Innovation In Technological Development
Deepak Syal, GreyB

Trending

The Rise Of Patents In The Indian economy And How It Promotes Innovation In Technological Development
outlookindia.com
2021-12-09T18:39:22+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 09 Dec 2021, Updated: 09 Dec 2021 6:39 pm

Economists and statisticians use many factors to judge if a country is growing. The most prominent one is the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). However, many of them often fail to talk about what is required for the GDP to continue to grow.

The data provided by WIPO demonstrates how India's GDP has been directly affected by the patent filings (or innovations) in the country for the last 10 years.

In 2011, the patent count was 15,914, and the GDP (in US $) stood at $5,501.13. In 2012, when the patent count increased to 18,250, the GDP increased to $5,801. By 2020, the patent count increased to 37,880. Simultaneously, the GDP increased to $8,443.36.

This means if a country continuously wants to grow over a long period, economic well-being can only come from innovation. Especially in this tech era, innovations define the framework of the nation's economy. And the increase in new ideas bears the need to protect them, making Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) important.

Patents are one of the most effective forms of IP for accomplishing economic development. And from the data provided, it can be said that India has realized the importance of protection and successful implementation of intellectual property.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

Society can only be taken to the next level if the focus is given to Innovation, Investment, and Institutions.

Today, every business in the world is the product of innovation. In an innovative world, evolving in every sector, protecting the rights of people is important.

IPR grants preferential rights to the owner or creator of the property. So, they can decide the fair value and sell it to anyone. Good returns to developers encourage them and others to develop new ideas. Thus, promoting innovation which directly results in economic development.

Many multinational firms have started their research and development process in India. This has indirectly boosted the nation's economic growth with the rise in payment of taxes and employment to the people of India.

Looking at the top Indian PCT applicants from WIPO's stats, we can see corporations like TVS Motor Company Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services, UPL Ltd, Hero Motocorp Ltd, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd, etc. are increasingly innovating.

Additionally, innovation in institutions such as the Indian Institute of Technology and the Indian Institute of Science consistently increases over time. From 48 patents in 2018 to 78 in 2020, IIT stands at the top of the list.

Patents are crucial in defining the success of a country in the global marketplace. The patent regime of a country is therefore vital in advancing innovation.

"We are in an era where India is producing companies that are competing globally with companies around the world. If we do not innovate, someone else will. Therefore, to grow, it is important for us and India as a country to innovate.", says Deepak Syal from GreyB, a patent analytics firm.

Deepak Syal further adds, "Patents are a metric to measure technological innovation and thus form the backbone of the nation's economy. Therefore, the terms economic growth and technological innovation go together when it comes to a nation's development.".

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Guiding Youth Is Equivalent To Building Nation’s Future Feels Manik Dawar, The Young Philanthropist

Guiding Youth Is Equivalent To Building Nation’s Future Feels Manik Dawar, The Young Philanthropist

Producer Chanda Patel Dedicates Her Mumbai Halchal Achievers Award For Being 'Corona Warriors'' To Her Father

Namrata Tripathi & Karman Foundation Members Come Together To Fight For The Unprivileged Through Social Services

Developing A Sustainable Mode Of Managing Finances With Entrepreneur Rishabh Jain

Rocking Stages From A Very Young Age – Prince Sahu

Ravi Ranjan Kumar: The Rising Beat Artist Of Patna

Kartikeya Uniyal: Playing In A League Of His Own

Influencer Sanket Mehta Carves Men's Fashion Niche In India

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Celebrations At Singhu Border After Year Long Farmers’ Agitation

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Through My Lens: Photos Of Pain And Anguish In Mon, Nagaland

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Travis Head Hits Ton As Australia Dominate England On Day 2

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Cluep CEO Karan Walia Shares The Origin Story Of His Company, A Leader In Mobile Advertising

Cluep CEO Karan Walia Shares The Origin Story Of His Company, A Leader In Mobile Advertising

Sarvedyam Is Bringing The Traditional Kulfi Back

Sarvedyam Is Bringing The Traditional Kulfi Back

Books To Read In December Featuring Mainak Dhar, Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious', Anagha Ratish

Books To Read In December Featuring Mainak Dhar, Rishabh Dubey 'Kridious', Anagha Ratish

NFT Games India: The New Way To Play

NFT Games India: The New Way To Play

Read More from Outlook

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Farmers’ Agitation: 'Charddi Kla’ And Stoicism That Defined ‘Anndata’s’ Success

Ashutosh Sharma / Farmers’ agitation suspended: The modified tractors fitted with music systems started snarling through the protest camping site at Singhu, while the farmers chanted slogans.

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Farmers' Agitation: Is it Historic Victory For Farmers?

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Observers consider it even bigger than the anti-displacement land movement of 2006-08 in Singur-Nandigram-Kalinganagr resulting in the scrapping of an archaic land acquisition act in 2013.

How Disdainfully Has BCCI Sacked Virat As ODI Captain

How Disdainfully Has BCCI Sacked Virat As ODI Captain

Soumitra Bose / The decision to ease Virat Kohli out as ODI captain could have been more professionally handled. All BCCI did was mention a line in a release naming the Test squad to South Africa.

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Farmers' Agitation Suspended; Samyukta Kisan Morcha To Hold Meeting On Jan 15

Outlook Web Desk / Farmers will start vacating Delhi border points from Dec 11, this may take some time, says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

Advertisement