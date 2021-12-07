The Market Leader In Indian Real Estate Events, Pradeep Pinto, CEO – Adsync Advertising LLC, Dubai

With the grand culmination of the "Real Estate & Business Excellence Awards", which was held on 30th Sept 2021 at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai, this adage is more than apt when one thinks of the main man behind the show: Pradeep Pinto, CEO - Adsync Advertising LLC, Dubai.

Fortune favours the brave. It takes a lot to do a lot. Starting on building your dream can be quite something. A young, dynamic Pradeep Pinto from Mangalore did just that.

Adsync Advertising LLC, Dubai is nothing short of value creation. This value creation was actualized when its leader, Pradeep Pinto, laid its strong foundation in 2008. Hailing from the celebrated city of Mangalore, India, Pradeep Pinto began his career as a young professional at Adsync, Manipal, in 2003. With a keen eye for opportunity and a visionary approach, he soon set sail to foreign lands and was responsible for setting the foundation stone for Adsync Advertising abroad.

Adsync Advertising is a well-recognized Indian advertising agency that first rooted itself in the buzzing city of Manipal, India, in the year 1993. After 16 years of phenomenal success in the Indian market, the founder of Adsync India, Mr Gautam Pai and CEO Mr Dwijendra Acharya felt it was time to take Adsync advertising to newer heights by going international and appointed Pradeep Pinto to head their new Adsync venture in Dubai, UAE.

Adsync Advertising LLC, Dubai, under the direction of Pradeep Pinto, first ventured mainly into print media. Now, the Dubai office has bloomed into a full-fledged 360-degree agency. The agency works with a slew of clients in the areas of Banking, Education, Healthcare, Insurance, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing & Information Technology. It helps brands build themselves in the UAE market by offering several marketing communication solutions like advertising, branding, media planning and booking, creative designing, interactive digital media, social media marketing, outdoor, event management, exhibitions and public relations. Bank of Baroda, Manipal University, BITS Pilani, Petrofac International, SP Jain, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University etc., are the major clients of Adsync, Dubai.

Adsync Advertising LLC, Dubai, is also the organizer of the most prestigious "India Property Fest" in Abu Dhabi since 2013 under the aegis of Pradeep Pinto. The "India Property Fest" is an exquisite platform that lays out a gamut of options in the Pan-India property sector, which caters to property buyers' different needs and varied requisites. Adsync has successfully organized ten Indian property exhibitions in Abu Dhabi - UAE. Two years saw a pause in the happening of Property Shows by Adsync, Dubai, with due conformance to the COVID- 19 pandemic. However, the groundwork and preparations for organizing the 11th & 12th Edition of "India Property Fest" are in full swing for the upcoming property exhibition in Toronto, Canada and Singapore in 2022, depending on the ease in travel restrictions from India to these countries.

Over the years, the India Property Fest has become a preferred property exhibition for NRI buyers, providing an excellent platform for Indian real estate developers to come face to face with the buyers. The Property exhibition brings together the crème de la crème of the Indian real estate sector and makes it possible for NRIs to help realize their dream of owning their "Home back Home''. Not stopping at this, Adsync, Dubai has organized more than twenty-five real estate talk shows across the UAE.

The esteemed pan-India exhibitors at the property expo include L&T Realty, Godrej Properties, Tata Housing, Mahindra Lifespaces, Lodha, Shapoorji Pallonji, Rustomjee, Hiranandani, Indiabulls, Kanikia, Kalpataru, Ajmera, Runwal, Puravankara, Adani Realty, Birla Estates, Bhartiya City, M3M Delhi, Casa Grande, Embassy Group, Brigade Group, Kolte Patil, VTP Realty, Bhutani Infra, WTC Noida, Mantri Developers, among others.

From 2018 Adsync – Dubai entered into organizing Award shows in Dubai and India, partnering with various leading Indian business news channels, namely CNBC-TV18, ZEE Business, CNN- News18, ABP News & ET Now. Adsync, Dubai, has also invited top celebrity guests for these shows from the Bollywood industry, namely Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Zareen Khan & Arbaaz Khan. To date, Adsync has organized six award shows. The preparations for the seventh edition are in full swing for the upcoming "Real Estate & Business Excellence Awards", to be held on 1st Feb 2022 at Taj Lands End Bandra, Mumbai, media partnered by CNBC-Awaaz.

Along with this, Adsync has also featured more than five Real Estate episodes on CNBC-Awaaz, ET Now, ZEE Business and CNN-News18 allowing Indian Developers to showcase their upcoming or ongoing projects on the national televisions. Pradeep Pinto was also featured in a few of these episodes with his views on the Indian real estate sector.

Along with organizing property exhibitions, talk shows and award shows, Adsync has been instrumental in launching renowned Indian Banks in the UAE. To name a few, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India, Bank of India, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Corporation Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Canara Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank.

Time and again, Adsync, Dubai has proven to be the extended arm for all its clients providing them with a turnkey solution across all advertising platforms- print, media, online and events.

Pradeep Pinto has chosen his people with care. Handpicked, his workforce is a powerhouse of eager and enthusiastic people. With state-of-the-art infrastructure, the well-designed office spaces house the best.