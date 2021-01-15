The Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan Team leaves Guwahati

GUWAHATI, 15.01.2021: Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Government of India inaugurated the renovated-North Eastern Hydraulic and Allied Research (NEHARI) of Brahmaputra Board. He was welcomed with traditional dance in presence of various officials of Government Organizations.

The Hon’ble Minster took a tour of the in-house testing facility & infrastructure available at NEHARI.On the occasion, the Hon'ble Minister visited the soil laboratory and was appraised about the ongoing projects at NEHARI. He also visited the hydrological model laboratory and enquired about various aspects of modelling of river there.

NEHARI is unique laboratory to facilitatein scientific decision making process for implementation of River Training and Flood Management Schemes.

Minister also attended the function to mark the completion of third leg of Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan held at Pragjyoti Culture Complex, Machkhowa Guwahati. Shri Chandra Mohan Patowari, Hon'ble Minister of Transport, Parliamentary Affairs, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Industry and Commerce in Government of Assam; DIG, NDRF Shri Pradhan; Prof. Chandan Mahanta of IIT-Guwahati; Shri T.S. Mehra, Commissioner (B&B), Department of Water Resources River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation alongwith entire Rafting team of the Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan led by Suhasini Shekhawat were present during the event.

The rafting team of Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan was felicitated by the Hon’ble Minister. A theme song on the Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan, who’s lyrics and music were drafted by Dr. Arup Kr Sarma, was released by the Hon’ble Minister during the event along with a video presentation showing the journey of Abhiyan so-far

Hon'ble Minister also felicitated the position holders of the essay and debate competition conducted by Brahmaputra Board on the theme “Living with the River”during the event.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine