Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Outlook Spotlight Success Story Of An Astute And Visionary Entrepreneur- Kshitiz Adukia

Success Story Of An Astute And Visionary Entrepreneur- Kshitiz Adukia

Success Story Of An Astute And Visionary Entrepreneur- Kshitiz Adukia

Kshitiz Adukia is the Founder and CEO of Tradizon- a global company providing 360 degrees consultancy service for business growth, formulating complete business plans and strategies to expand the brand, sales, and profits.

Trending

Success Story Of An Astute And Visionary Entrepreneur- Kshitiz Adukia
outlookindia.com
2021-09-13T22:10:50+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 13 Sep 2021, Updated: 13 Sep 2021 10:10 pm

This young and determined man switched his lifestyle from partying all night to working all day and went on to become the successful entrepreneur he is today.

Success doesn’t come from what you occasionally do; and it comes from what you do consistently. If an opportunity doesn’t knock on your door, build a door. Having such a perspective for life can help fuel new opportunities and business ideas.

As many entrepreneurs know firsthand, great business ideas often begin as common pain points needing to be solved.

Kshitiz Adukia is the Founder and CEO of Tradizon- a global company providing 360 degrees consultancy service for business growth, formulating complete business plans and strategies to expand the brand, sales, and profits. He has assisted over 100+ entrepreneurs with new startup ideas, sales and profits.

The talented entrepreneur is also an accomplished content creator, strategist, tradesman, investor and brand-builder. He also excels in the genres of business, self-development, and motivation and has insightful views on the same.

Being one of the youngest entrepreneurs out there didn’t stop him from having huge ideas for different businesses and pursuing his dream. His no-nonsense approach has earned him a reputation as a results-getter from many leading clients.

As someone who struggled in the field of entrepreneurship at first, who worked on three startups that did not become as successful as he aimed them to be, Kshitiz rose from those setbacks and established Tradizon, a company that is now global. His consistent focus and pursuit of growth- not just for his business but for who he is as a person highlights the inspiring spirit of Kshitiz Adukia.

Before he started his journey, Kshitiz would give very little focus on his dream to become an entrepreneur. It was more of a side-gig to him, and his main-gig would revolve around partying and chilling with his friends.

After being put in an ultimatum to either follow his father’s business or keep going on with his entrepreneurship dream, he chose the latter. By this time, Adukia realized the amount of hard work and dedication that would be needed to succeed in this and changed his entire lifestyle for it. He switched his schedule from coming home at 5 am from parties to waking up at 5 am to work.

He would be consistent and didn’t give up no matter how difficult it seemed. He kept coming up with new ideas, formulating plans, and with that, launched three ventures. However, these startups did not seem futuristic to him, so he gave them up and worked on started another business altogether.

After a month of rigorous hard work, Adukia succeeded and came up with Tradizon, a business consultancy firm that is now one of the leading firms in the world.

The main motive of Kshitiz Adukia is to make a difference. He aims to learn new things from his work and the world every day and to help motivate and influence people to reach their goals, as he did his.

He wants to make people understand his thoughts and perspective of life through sacred talks and informative facts within the space of business, self-development, life skills, and motivation. And that is exactly what he has started doing with his new segment of ‘’29 seconds with Kshitiz’’.

He only had one goal for this, to change mindsets and make people aware of various current affairs, and using his personal experiences to preach on self-development and valuable life skills.

Kshitiz Adukia lives by the saying that to be successful; you have to put your heart in your business and your business in your heart.

 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from Outlook Spotlight

Gurinder Baasi And Raman Dandyan Told Us What Helped Them To Succeed In The Musical Game

Gurinder Baasi And Raman Dandyan Told Us What Helped Them To Succeed In The Musical Game

Srikanth Reddy Basadi's Vision Eye Photography Emerges As The Best Photography Studio In Hyderabad

Influencer Vikram Sambyal Emphasizes The Need To Create Opportunities For Oneself

Mahipal Singh, A Dynamic Business Leader, Rising High In The Wellness Sector

VulcanVerse's Vulcan Forged Helped the Blockchain Gaming To Top In The Crypto Industry

Facing Problems While Applying for a Credit Card Online? Here Are Tips to Fix Them

GoodWorkLabs – Driving Technology Rollouts For Unicorns

Sanjay Chaudhary, One Of The Leading Political Strategists Of The Country

Photo Gallery

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

US Open, Men's Singles Final: History-chasing Novak Djokovic Loses To Daniil Medvedev

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

Deepak Agrawal’s Roadmap Towards Becoming A Successful Lyricist And A Music Composer In All Things Inspiring

Deepak Agrawal’s Roadmap Towards Becoming A Successful Lyricist And A Music Composer In All Things Inspiring

When Will You Get Married? Explains Best Marriage Astrologer

When Will You Get Married? Explains Best Marriage Astrologer

Dr Suvrokamal Dutta Foresees The Change As A Political Thinker

Dr Suvrokamal Dutta Foresees The Change As A Political Thinker

Goodwill IVF Launches Center For Advanced Reproductive Services In Malappuram With Affordable IVF Treatment Options

Goodwill IVF Launches Center For Advanced Reproductive Services In Malappuram With Affordable IVF Treatment Options

Read More from Outlook

Who Is Likely To Be Nitish Kumar's Number Two In JD(U)?

Who Is Likely To Be Nitish Kumar's Number Two In JD(U)?

Giridhar Jha / Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may be the JD(U)’s undisputed leader, but the question of who is second-in-command appears to have triggered an intense power struggle in the party.

NEET Shattering Dreams Of Backward Class Aspirants, Advantage For Elite: Tamil Nadu Bill

NEET Shattering Dreams Of Backward Class Aspirants, Advantage For Elite: Tamil Nadu Bill

Outlook Web Desk / Barring BJP, all other parties in Tamil Nadu are opposed to NEET. The issue garnered political mileage over the years following the suicide of 15 NEET aspirants till date.

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Retail Inflation continues to ease for the second consecutive month, 5.3% in August 2021

Outlook Business Team / As per the recently released data, retail inflation for August 2021 eased for the second consecutive month to 5.3% from 5.6% in July

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies At 80

Outlook Web Desk / A former Union Minister Oscar Fernandes died in a private hospital in Mangalore, where he had been admitted after suffering fall, while doing yoga at his home.

Advertisement
/