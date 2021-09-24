Star Union Dai-ichi Life Awarded As India’s Greatest Workplace

Star Union Dai-ichi Life was awarded as India’s Greatest Workplace for being a place where employees can realize their aspirations. The Brand was honoured at the recently concluded Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2021 by The Brand Story.

Star Union Dai-ichi Life Co. Ltd. (SUD Life) extends a 100+ year legacy of Bank of India, Union Bank of India, and Dai-ichi Life of Japan. With a robust distribution platform, the organization has been developing at a quick pace in the current insurance landscape and to do the same. It has been employing dedicated professional partners who can help achieve its goals.

Star Union Dai-ichi Life promotes a culture of ownership & collaboration along with high performance, due to which it has been attracting employees who are not only ambitious but also enjoy working in an environment that stimulates and encourages growth and development.

The company cares for each other, works as the US and believes in empathy towards all that allows people to bring their passion and commitment to work where they can give their best, grow quickly, and realize their potential.

One of the core principles of Star Union Dai-ichi Life is to keep its processes, workflow, and communication extremely simple yet robust in terms of efficiency and risk. This enables employees to carry out their business functions seamlessly while also ensuring that maximum productivity is the overall output. Every experience can always be a lesson learnt. And this is exactly what we at SUD Life believe in, by encouraging the value of humility as part of our work culture where we humbly learn from our mistakes and bring about the necessary changes.

At SUD Life, the entire chain is driven by a passion for doing more which in turn leads to the company achieving consistent growth and success. This not only boosts every employee’s confidence to be bigger, better and bolder, but also inspires them to take on challenges, conquer them, and come out as a true winners.

Star Union Dai-ichi Life’s core values are based on the philosophy of “Empathy, Collaboration, Humility and Ownership” – ECHO. Adopting ECHO will help us to stand out and become more successful in the years to come. By imbibing these as part of our work philosophy, we collaborate to build a remarkable organization to work.

All employees from different backgrounds and walks of life are welcomed open-heartedly and are encouraged to step out of their comfort zone and be innovative, thereby continuing to maximize value for all stakeholders.

The Brand Story acknowledges the excellent efforts of Star Union Dai-ichi Life in empowering its employees to give their best and realize their potential. Dr. Abhay Kaushik, Editor-in-Chief and Director, The Brand Story, said, “Star Union Dai-ichi Life is one of the best places to work for and be a catalyst for change. If someone wishes to strive for more and achieve maximum potential, Star Union Dai-ichi Life is the best place to learn and grow professionally. It is, by all means, India’s Greatest Workplace in the category of Insurance.”