What is the spot-the-ball competition?

Spot the Ball is an amazing game competition that comes up with a promise to reward players with exotic cars, exciting cash prizes, and much more. However, any participant can get the winning prize if he is going to predict the removed ball's whereabouts.

Even though the game sounds pretty simple, in reality it isn't. Tons of players often try their luck and miss the opportunity to spot the exact location of the ball.

While spot the ball competition is commonly challenged to guess the whereabouts of the ball which has been removed from the photograph. If you find the ball you can win a car or cash alternative. Once the game was a familiar feature for the promotions on newspaper, however, now people can even take part in the online spot the ball competitions as well.

Tips on Spot the ball how to win

However, if you think you can do it better, then give this exciting game a try while considering the tips on spot the ball how to win, given below. These will definitely help you to make the most out of your chance with ease.

âÂÂ Observe player's body language

Observing the body language of players in the photograph can definitely give you a hint to focus. We all know the fact that the ball is the main focus of the play. So, determining where actually the movement of players is directing will definitely help you in making the decision.

âÂÂ Consider the eyelines of players

After observing the body language, players' eyelines will be your next point to focus. See the way in which most of the players are looking in the photograph. Try to figure out if the line of sight of most of them is converging at a point. For this, draw a line from their eyes mentally.

âÂÂ Ensure to consider action's depth

Now here is the critical step. As we know that most commonly the photograph shows a fast-moving scene. Therefore, some players in the picture can be slow to react than others. So, here is where you need to consider the depth of their actions. Feel free to zoom in or out the photograph and bear in mind perspective and distance. Considering the depth of the action is important here to make a decision.

âÂÂ Pay attention to the discussions.

If you are participating in an online spot the ball competition, then don't forget to pay attention to the others who are discussing the competition. It is because the exact spot can be anything from the location pointed by the eyeliners of players to the most random location. So, getting clues from other people's discussions can be an effective way to finalize a more effective decision.

Make sure to take all of these techniques into consideration when you are trying to spot the ball. By this, you can improve your likelihood of making a winning guess.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine