Somya Luhadia Is Inspiring Over 1 Million Women Everyday Towards A Healthy And Fit Lifestyle

Somya Luhadia is an ISSA certified fitness trainer, nutritionist, and weight management specialist who is one of the top fitness influencers and motivators. She has transformed the lives of over 10 million women throughout the world with her purpose to assist everyone in living a healthy lifestyle and in helping women take care of themselves via excellent health and eating nutritious food.

She is a young female entrepreneur who earned her Btech from a prestigious engineering university ( Birla Institute Of Technology Mersa Ranchi ). Somya founded her fitness and health conservatory (Health Academy) in 2017 due to her enthusiasm for health and fitness and inspiring women to love themselves unconditionally.

In 2018, she launched her Youtube channel, named the fastest-growing channel in the health category.

Millions of people have benefited from her YouTube tutorials, and she has now established herself as one of the most successful female entrepreneurs in the country!

Somya's channel has over 8.6 lakh members and over 1 billion viewers worldwide. She has constantly been learning and investing in continued education to improve her expertise.

She has accomplished a lot in her field as a result of her hard work and motivation; some of her major accomplishments include:

âÂÂ Winner of WIBA Best Health & Fitness Influencer 2021 ( Worlds Influencers & Bloggers Awards ).

âÂÂ Recognised as Top 100 Influencers of the Year 2020 by Exhibit Magazine.

âÂÂ Nominated as Best Fitness Influencer of The Year by Cosmopolitan Bloggers Award 2021.

Somya launched her fitness app in 2020, and more than 10,000 female users have signed up in just one year. Her commitment to her profession has propelled her to where she is now, with a turnover of over 1.5 crore rupees. She makes regular videos on various social media platforms, including Instagram.

She has over 2 lac followers to motivate women to make time for their health and fitness in their hectic schedules.