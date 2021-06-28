Shailender Sharma, Managing Director Of News1India, Always Loves To Help Poor People, Know The Full Story

A Ghaziabad born guy Shailender Sharma is working as the Managing Director of one of the growing news channels across the country, News1India. Apart from that, he is one of the very well-known social workers too. Shailender Sharma Was born in 1985 in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He was from a well-known family of Brahman Samaj. He completed his studies in business management from the IIMA Business University. From childhood, he was a business-minded boy. He always wanted to create a company of his own.

Shailender Sharma loves to take care of his fitness. He said that fitness is very important for the development of any particular person. He also loves to play sports like Badminton and golf whenever he gets his time.

Before the starting of News1India, he worked on various other business Entrepreneurship as ChairmaChairman. He was one of the guys who always loves to develop from time to time.

In 2016, Some of His friends decided to come up with a new Channel Named News1India. They selected Greater Noida as their base. Shailender Sharma is one of the Important members of this Channel in the Beginning. He later becomes the Managing Director of News1India. Shailender Sharma is playing a vital role in the growth of this news channel. News1India is now telecasted all over India.

Shailender Sharma is one of the known Personality around the people of Brahman Samaj, and recently he was elected as National Vice President of Rashtriya Brahman Mahasangh Organisation for him social works for the people of Brahman Samaj. He loves to do social works for poor people.

Meanwhile, in a conversation, while asking about his future plans, he said he aims to grow News1India as one of the leading news channels across the country.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine