A renowned brand in India, Sceptre Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd. (SMD) is known for its assorted range of quality products that are highly admired for fine functioning and easy usability. With its inception in 2002, SMD has been a key manufacturer and supplier of medical devices like Haemodialysis consumables, Intensive Care products and Oncology range of products.

With state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated professionals, SMD vows to deliver international standard quality products at the most affordable rates. Comprising of various sub-functional departments like manufacturing, quality management, research & development, sales & marketing, their infrastructure sprawls over a large geographical area. SMD has adept specialists, skilled mechanical engineers, efficient work force and matchless resources which enable them to serve the demands of various sectors with quality solutions. SMD ensures that their offered range goes through a stringent quality check process after it is manufactured. Moreover, their competitive prices, wide distribution channel and on time delivery schedules have given them a competitive edge in the market.

Their products range consists of HD Catheters (Long & Short term), CVC Catheters, Haemodialysis Catheters, AVF Needle and Disposable Haemodialysis Blood Tubing Set Post Pump, PIC Line, Ports, Biopsy System, Transducer Protector, Disposable Hypodermic Syringe, Disposable Hypodermic Needle, I.V. Cannula, Introducer Needle, Bone Marrow Needle, PM Line, Guide wire with advancer.

Promoter’s Introduction

Kartik Palta, Director

Mr Kartik Palta

Mr. Palta is a qualified Engineer in Mechanical stream and has an experience for over 30 years in Medical Devices industry. He has successfully set up and operated the units like Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices Ltd., iLife and Biomed. Mr Palta oversees manufacturing, quality management and day-to-day working of the industry.

Mr Sanjay Manocha

Mr. Manocha has a vast experience of 25 years in the medical industry. He started his career in manufacturing and trading of medical devices and then founded a pharmaceutical chemical company engaged in manufacturing of disinfectants, wet wipes and other allied products. Mr. Manocha has a strong focus on aligning SMD’s product offerings and technological capabilities to local, regional and global market demands, strengthening strategic partnerships, and optimizing the manufacturing footprint to support sustainable growth.

Mr Yogesh Sachdeva

Mr Sachdeva has a diverse experience of over 17 years in the industry and is involved in Sales, Marketing and Finance department of the company. He also oversees SMD’s operations, purchasing and program management, lean manufacturing implementation and strategies for business growth. He identifies new market opportunities and make helpful product suggestions and recommendations to increase revenue.

“We have the best infrastructural set up to manufacture medical devices. Our team designs the products with the best quality components. Furthermore, our team members are selected on basis of their ability and experience in this domain. We have developed a huge client base owing to the quality of the offered products,”

says Mr. Ankit Jain,

Key Account Manager, SMD.

Giving new directions to the growth and maintaining quality standards are various family members and directors. Given the ample opportunities available in the medical field, SMD along with its associated companies has been realizing and expanding its operations and range of products over the years. One such step forward was the establishment of a new production facility to exclusively cater to Dialysis and Infusion products.

Mr Palta says that association with overseas companies in the last 10 year for import of components, like long term and short term catheters has given them an edge in the industry. SMD maintains close association with Martech Medical Products USA for accessing latest technology assisting them in product development.

Mr. Prem Babu Director International Business Development and Sales, Martech Medical Products provides technical support and assistance in developing new models of catheters as per global market.

SMD is also assisted by M S Medicals, managed by Mr Sanjay Manocha and Mr Yogesh Sachdeva which is a pioneer in the medical and pharmaceutical industry with its clients including without limitation, Max Healthcare, Fortis, Fresenius Medical Care, Apollo Hospitals, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre. MS Medicals having a pan India sales network comprising more than 75 leading Hospitals and Dialysis Units, is the official Distributor of SMD in the North Indian territory.

Mission

“To serve and enrich lives world-over with products of international standard, we commit ourselves to a healthy and consistent growth of all over stakeholders viz. employees, customers, dealers, distributors, suppliers and shareholders. Since the day of inception, we, at SMD have never lost our vision of identifying the needs of the communities and serving them with most suitable products. It is our corporate character that service to community and associates precedes service to self.”- Mr Kartik Palta.

Quality Policy

“SMD strives to be the most preferred brand in manufacturing by virtue of its commitment, to follow international standards in quality, prompt service & delivery, supported by unmatched prices. We have achieved this by developing world class facilities, adopting latest production technologies, providing on job training and by creating an environment which is healthy & autonomous for all our employees and stakeholders. The SMD product range is exclusive & high-tech and only few Indian manufacturers have the set-up to manufacture these products. The major competitors are multinational companies. It is important here to share that the company’s product range is well accepted in leading hospitals across the country & internationally” - Mr Yogesh Sachdeva.

VISION

“We are in the process of introducing a few more critical care products along with the existing ones like Infusion Therapy Ports, PICC Lines and Biopsy Needles. We are committed towards enhancing the level of patient care alongwith assisting the medical warriors of our country” - Mr Sanjay Manocha.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine