Sagar Sinha Establishes A Strong Foothold In Sales And Marketing

Realizing your dreams and being enthusiastic to achieve them is a life skill only a few carry. Add on to it the risks of changing a whole career path, experimenting with a field completely out of your comfort zone; sounds adventurous, right? Well, yes, it is! Sagar Sinha, an exemplary business and personality development coach, commenced this adventure to pursue his dreams to do something big.

Founder of Empowering Brain Pvt. Ltd., Sagar Sinha is an engineer by qualification who traversed to the field of sales and marketing as he realized that the technical field was not going to help him build the life of his dreams. Hailing from Bhagalpur Bihar, the man completed his schooling from his hometown itself and then routed towards the big city of Delhi to explore what his life had in store ahead.

Holding a diploma in Information Technology, Sagar garnered experience of over nine years in the IT industry working as a software engineer. The way didn't come easy, though. To establish a foothold in this sector, he started off doing unpaid jobs for almost a year keeping in mind the notion that the IT industry always looks forward to a boom, and with a career in this domain, all his life goals would streamline themselves.

Sagar belonged to a middle-class family and hence understood the importance of financial stability at a very early age. His constant hard work made him land a package of over 25 lakh per annum in a reputed firm. Despite the monetary benefits, Sagar wasn't satisfied inherently. In 2014, he made up his mind to shift to a different domain and started building a career in sales and marketing. Having a very shy and introverted personality, it took the man a lot of courage to come up and connect with an audience from a whole different perspective.

Exploring this totally new field, he thanks his mentor, who has guided him and made him understand that interacting with people is an art, and once you master it, then only the sky's the limit!

After striving hard to manifest a foothold, Sagar Sinha now holds over six years of experience in sales and marketing and has guided over six lakh people across oceans through his seminars, workshops, and YouTube Videos, educating both online and offline. He says, "It's important to understand your audience. If you're giving a presentation at work, study how others do it. This is what I adopted when I started to interact with people for a sales pitch. It needs precision, but it is not impossible to achieve."

With over six lakh people following his ideologies all over social media, Sagar Sinha has successfully established himself as a business and personality coach in the industry. Having given over hundred corporate talks enlightening people about the fundamentals of marketing, Sagar garners over two crore views on his YouTube videos.

