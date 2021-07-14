Sagar Sharma: The Voice Of Kekri’s Voter

Sagar Sharma is an active Youth leader of Ajmer's Kekri city and has been an active member of the Indian National Congress. He played an important part in his father's victory, Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma (politician), during the 2018 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election in Kekri.

Here we are to proudly introduce you to the young and dynamic entrepreneur involved in the Business of Mining Granite and marble. Sagar Sharma is also one of the major exporters of Fantasy Brown Marble in the Rajasthan region. He is a keen leader who is passionate about his social welfare work and makes sure to keep providing all kinds of medical aid through sources to all the needy people.

With the educational qualification of schooling from Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Vidyalaya of Jaipur and later for higher studies in Business Management from James Cook University in Singapore, Sagar Sharma is definitely a learned man. He has been putting his academic qualifications and experience to good use. He has been actively working for the people in society and trying to help poor and needy people.

Considering his father, Dr Raghu Sharma, Health Minister Rajasthan, his mentor, in one of his interviews, he mentioned that the most he like about working in this field is happiness in Voter's happiness and satisfaction after seeing the needy get relief from their issues. The worst part lies that, even after doing all the right things and putting in so much effort and hard work, people try to defame and play dirty politics.

Until now, his work achievements include that one of the commonwealth Youth Virtual Parliament participants represented Rajasthan from India and bought the board of Congress in Kekri Municipal Corporation Election after 25 years and Sarwar Municipal Corporation after 15 years. He made a major contribution in bringing the congress board to Sarwar Panchayat Election 2020. Helped more than a million people during Covid, he and others formed a union solely dedicated to bringing relief to the poor during the outbreak of the deadly virus last year. It helped the migrant workers from different parts of the state reach their homes.

You can see Sagar Sharma's Instagram and a Facebook wall filled with the voters and constituency people that even in covid he is going to every village to hear villagers' problems. Totally available at Kekri Residence for the help of voters of his area. Anyone can tag him on Twitter and tell him their grievances.

Social Media : Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/SagarSAjmer/

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/Sagarsajmer/

Twitter- https://twitter.com/Sagarsajmer

