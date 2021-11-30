Advertisement
Tuesday, Nov 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Resilient Social Enterprise From India Shows The Way To Beat The Pandemic

Mitti Café, one of the winners of the Singapore International Foundation - Deutsche Bank Made for Good Award, shows that navigating Covid-19’s fallout and doing social good can go together.

Resilient Social Enterprise From India Shows The Way To Beat The Pandemic

Trending

Resilient Social Enterprise From India Shows The Way To Beat The Pandemic
outlookindia.com
2021-11-30T17:25:01+05:30

More stories from
View All

Published: 30 Nov 2021, Updated: 30 Nov 2021 5:25 pm

India-based social enterprise Mitti Café uplifts people with disabilities by employing them in its cafés and humanitarian missions.

An alumnus of the Singapore International Foundation’s (SIF) Young Social Entrepreneurs (YSE) programme, Mitti Café (YSE 2019) was one of two winners for the SIF-Deutsche Bank’s Made for Good Award in Singapore on 18th November. This award supports SIF’s global YSE alumni network social enterprises and celebrates their resilience in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mitti Café had to develop new business ideas and adapt its operations quickly to meet new challenges posed by the pandemic to navigate the pandemic's fallout. In doing so, the social enterprise found fresh impetus in their business and social missions.

Mitti Café's Response to the Pandemic

It has taken the better part of a Monday afternoon in July 2021 for Alina Alam, 28, and her team of four staff members to travel from Kolkata to the village of Hasnabad in the Sundarbans. This is a region in West Bengal, India, designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site and known for its honeybee farming.

However, this is no sightseeing trip. The team distributes ration kits comprising daily living essentials such as rice, lentils, potatoes, and more. The kits are sorely needed by the Hasnabad villagers, who have been hit hard by the pandemic and two recent cyclones.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

After disembarking from their van, Alina’s team gets to work quickly. The sight is a familiar one for those who know about her social enterprise, Mitti Café. Her staff members, all of whom have physical disabilities, are efficient and exude such a buoyant demeanour that it shines through their blue surgical masks as they go about their work.

Alina is one of the three principals of Mitti Café, which is based in Karnataka and West Bengal in India. The other two principals are Ayesha Alam, 36, and Swati Dokania, 41.

Their venture was started in 2017 by Alina, then a university student with a relentless drive to uplift those in her community with disabilities. She would do this by training and hiring them in a chain of cafés set up within corporate buildings and educational institutions. However, when the pandemic struck, these premises had to close, thus leaving them unemployed and potentially homeless.

Alina said: “We had 116 employees with disabilities at the time, and we were struggling to figure out how to pay their salaries.”

The social enterprise sprang into action. To keep the business running and café staff employed during the ensuing lockdown, they had to rethink their business strategy. In early 2020, they moved their cafés to public spaces and healthcare institutions with foot traffic and reallocated existing funds by donors toward disaster relief initiatives. This included the distribution of sponsored rations to the needy such as those in Hasnabad.

These new initiatives helped Mitti Café to ride over the pandemic’s economic bump and turned into a great humanitarian drive with more than 25,000 ration kits distributed by July 2021.

Another initiative – Mitti Café’s “Karuna” or compassion meals – has also grown into a new permanent pillar of the company’s social mission. With each Karuna meal priced at 25 Indian rupees (approximately 0.30 USD), the revenue covers the cooking, packing, and distribution of the meals, as well as the salary of their staff. This initiative also successfully raised enough funds to distribute more than two million meals to the pandemic's needy.

The Roots of Mitti Café

Alina remembers the moment the spark for Mitti Café was ignited – during a class in college while watching a documentary film about the Roman emperor Nero.

The film told the story of the infamous Nero burning prisoners during a party to the cheers of his guests. She said: “It was at that moment when I realised I had been as one of Nero’s guests. If you feel something but are not willing to act, you have taken the side of the oppressor. It was something that I could not continue to be.”

She came up with a simple business model to empower her community: She would partner with organisations willing to sponsor the set-up cost and provide space in their premises to start a café. She would train and hire people with disabilities to run it.

Despite numerous challenges posed by the pandemic, Mitti Café now has 16 outlets, 136 staff, and partners, including major corporations such as IBM, Mercedes-Benz, ANZ Bank, Infosys, Wipro, and Capgemini.

But her biggest pride, Alina says, is to uplift their differently-abled staff and champion disability inclusion.

She says the journey of Mitti Café has been fuelled by the generosity of the community and the invaluable lessons she has learned. In particular, she remembers a piece of advice from a mentor she met while attending the SIF’s YSE Regional programme in Bangalore in 2019.

She says: “The mentor told me that I have to be my competitor as an entrepreneur. It made me realise I have to keep my ego at home and that, every day, I can do something better. Since then, I constantly remind myself of this advice to continuously improve and innovate the ways to run our social enterprise.”

What the Made for Good award means for Mitti Café

“The awareness this award creates will help us reach our vision of economic independence and dignity for people with disabilities. We need communities in India and around the world to know about disability inclusion. Winning this award also creates opportunities for our model to be emulated by others.”

-          Alina Alam

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

An Artist From Middle-Income Group Shadab Khan Amplifies His Career

An Artist From Middle-Income Group Shadab Khan Amplifies His Career

Aman Gupta Talks About Metaverse And Sheds Light On Web3

Dr Vaidehi Taman Speaks Her Mind Through Her Work

TechGlare Deals Showcases An Ad-Free Platform For Shopping Enthusiasts

Dr Chitwan Malhotra Joins Hands With Niger’s First Lady, H E Mrs Hadiza Bazoum

All About Rooh Naqvi And His YouTube Content Creation

Meet Ayush Sabat, Taking Over The World Of Entertainment As A True-Blue Professional And Entrepreneur

Aim To Be A Better Version Of Yourself, Says Urvashi Agarwal

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Omicron: World Shuts Doors As South Africa Reels Under Covid-19 Impact

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Lionel Messi And Alexia Putellas Win Ballon d'Or 2021 Awards

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Storm Arwen Leaves UK Freezing In The Dark Under Blanket Of Snow

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Outlook Spotlight

'Focus Is On Insight-Led Engagement': Viral Fission’s Aditya

'Focus Is On Insight-Led Engagement': Viral Fission’s Aditya

Exclusiva: Weaving The Magic of Banarasi Sarees & Classy Ethnic Wear

Exclusiva: Weaving The Magic of Banarasi Sarees & Classy Ethnic Wear

ARCH College Of Design & Business - Where Design Is A Culture – A Way Of Life

ARCH College Of Design & Business - Where Design Is A Culture – A Way Of Life

Ganpat Banthia, The Humanitarian From Rajasthan, Has Devoted Himself To Bringing Smiles On The Faces Of Poor

Ganpat Banthia, The Humanitarian From Rajasthan, Has Devoted Himself To Bringing Smiles On The Faces Of Poor

Read More from Outlook

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

How Parag Agrawal Obsessively Focused On Controlling Hate Speech As Twitter CTO

Neeraj Thakur / After taking over as CTO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal’s main focus was on using AI and ML to identify hate speech and bots that were used to spread misinformation through the microblogging site.

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

'Omicron Virus' Or 'South Africa Variant'? Here's What Not To Call New Covid-19 Strain

Outlook Web Desk / The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has led to several discussions on WHO's method of naming virus variants on Greek alphabets. But terms like 'South Africa virus' have remained in use.

IPL Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes?

IPL Retention, Live Updates: Who Stays And Who Goes?

Jayanta Oinam / Will the IPL team owners value loyalty, performance, or a combination of both while retaining players? As the drama unfolds, follow live updates here.

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Opposition Unity: Act Fast Or Perish, TMC Makes Its Message Ring Louder

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee is set to meet the leadership of the Shiv Sena and NCP in the backdrop of her deliberate decision not to meet Sonia Gandhi.

Advertisement