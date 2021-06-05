Primero Skills Launches Job Portal For Vocational Skills Jobs4Yuva.com

Primero Skills, one of India's foremost skill training companies led by social entrepreneur Jayanta Das has launched www.Jobs4Yuva.com. A jobs aggregator portal which would cater to pan India demand for jobs, especially at the entry-level.

Speaking about the portal, Jayanta Das says, "Covid has resulted in a slowdown of jobs, and the situation has been especially grim for job seekers who are fresh in the market. With demand-side constraints expected to continue, Jobs4Yuva.com would bring in such jobs from the industry that mostly require a basic vocational skill and a minimum or zero work experience. There are thousands of skilled youths who need financial support, and yet being freshers would not have easy access to jobs. We believe the post-second wave of covid the recovery would be faster in the Indian economy, and we would be able to match the industry requirement with an adequate supply of workforce through this portal."

Jobs4Yuva.com would offer unique features like video resumes, remote interviews, pre-interview counselling, and feeds on short term upskill courses. Das adds, "Any job portal should not be limited to serving the purpose of just bringing in the employer and the employee in a platform. The industry needs cost-effective solutions based on effective hiring. Video resumes, for example, would serve as an important tool where the industry hirers would have an almost 360-degree view of a candidate's domain expertise, effective communication and overall presentation capabilities in less than two minutes. The cost of shortlisting would also be drastically reduced through features like IVR based calling, a feature that would be introduced shortly. On the applicant's side, any job portal should also fairly offer solutions that help the candidate beyond just jobs. Improvement in existing skills, effective communication strengths, bridge certification ideas are areas where job seekers would get constant tips from jobs4Yuva.com ."

The latest EPFO data shows those aged 25 years or below were among the most affected, with many who lost their jobs during the worst months of the pandemic unable to find employment. A quick-connect of new jobs as the economy recovers would be an important catalyst in bringing about a prompt change to the overall situation for the youth.

Delhi based Primero Skills has footprints in over 11 states offering skill training in the sectors of healthcare, tourism and hospitality, agriculture, retail, financial services and auto. It also has the distinction of having operated India's highest altitude skill training centre at over 12000 feet in Leh. In addition, Primero has been partnering in many special intervention skilling projects with dozens of partners in various states, including jails, High courts, police and welfare departments. Primero is also a training partner in the unique projects of Yuva and Sahyog with Delhi Police and Chandigarh Police, respectively.

Speaking on the skill sector, Das also adds, "The world has tectonically shifted to how business is done. The skill ecosystem should in no way be detached from such changes. The new covid era has re-emphasized the need for technology-based learning and enhancing skills beyond brick and mortar classroom learning. We are glad that AI and VR technology is something that's now a necessary tool of learning for the present rather than a geek tool of the future. At Primero, we plan to invest constantly through technology-enabled products and solutions to keep up with the change. Jobs4Yuva.com as a product is our first launch this fiscal year of 2021-22. We have planned a series of similar launches in the coming months, which we are confident would bring in adequate synergy to the new era and gainfully engage with the economic requirements of India.

