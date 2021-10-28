Advertisement
Friday, Oct 29, 2021
Placing Dreams Ranked Best Acting School In Mumbai And Third-Best Acting School In India

Placing Dreams is ranked second highest Google Rated Acting Institute in India after NSD Delhi and third-best acting institute after NSD Delhi and FTII Pune.

2021-10-28T18:49:08+05:30

Published: 28 Oct 2021, Updated: 28 Oct 2021 6:49 pm

Career and dreams are the two essential factors that drive a person's zeal to succeed. The World of actor, director, writer, the editor is lit with glamour. However, it needs a lot more effort and training.

Placing Dreams is ranked second highest Google Rated Acting Institute in India after NSD Delhi and third-best acting institute after NSD Delhi and FTII Pune.

Placing Dreams are making efforts to polish youths to pursue their career in the acting and film industry. Unlike other money-making institutions, Placing Dreams considers acting an art that can't be evolved in a mere three to four months of training. It needs a lot of devotion, dedication, and consistency to excel in this field.

To be a perfectionist in this field, one needs to work at each aspect- personality, mindset, presentation, camera exposure, and most importantly, skills. So that they're well familiar before the students go for auditions.

Now let's see what makes this institute so unique and top-ranked institute in India. There are many success stories that Placing Dreams institute gave.
âÂÂ Aryav Rathod in Movie MiMi
âÂÂ Apoorva bit in Yaro Ka Tashan
âÂÂ Chandrahas Pandey in Kasauti Zindgi ka
âÂÂ Ritesh Patel in Zee Tv serial
âÂÂ Yash in Smoke web series produced by Eros International
âÂÂ Poonam Jha worked for Yash Raj Films with Vicky Kaushal and the upcoming movie with Kartik Aryan, Dhamaka
âÂÂ Birendra Kumar in various television series
âÂÂ Vibhor Jha in web series for Netflix
âÂÂ Shivam Choudhary in Zee Network

And a lot of actors got their first break with Placing Dreams.

There are tons of battles in this industry. Talking about one of his students, Nandan Jha said, after his graduation in Mass Communications, he moved to Mumbai 10 years prior. He knew that it was going to be a tough journey. He had no Godfather or any family members or dear companions in Mumbai.

After a long battle, he got a TV project "Uttaran" as Creative Assistant, and after this, he was advantaged to get enormous pennants films as Creative Production like that of veteran producer

In his "Satyagraha", Prakash Jha featured Bollywood symbol Amitabh Bachchan and entertainer Suniel Shetty's "Shooter" and others.

Nandan Jha enrols good and deserving candidates and gets them a break at nominal fees in their chosen careers. Not just this, he spreads awareness among students to get the right direction. He helped many unprivileged youths to get their dream career. Tanmay, son of auto drivers as Assistant Director and Nilesh Pal, a Crane Driver as Chief Assistant Director in "Crime Petrol", a Detective Serial, and Rahul Jha.

Adding to the quality of courses in Placing Drama, he says, "The students after undergoing courses recommended my Institution's courses, which beliefs to turn one's quest for self-improvement into a rewarding achievement."

As a final piece of advice to youngsters, he says to have confidence and belief in oneself. A dream turns true when you have faith in it.

