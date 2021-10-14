Paras Singh Pawar Expertise In Designer Clothes Create A Name For His Business Gurudev Sons

To believe that you can achieve your goals and desires in life and to take necessary actions to turn those beliefs into reality are two different things. Most people in the world couldn’t make it in their desired industries because they failed to put in the necessary efforts and hard work to make their dreams a reality. However, a few youngsters have done exactly the opposite by leaving no stone unturned to make it huge in their chosen industries and standing tall as one of the rising most professionals in the fashion niche. One such youngster named Paras Singh Pawar.

Wondering who is Paras Singh Pawar? Well, this passionate man was born in 1990 in Chandigarh and raised in Bathinda. From a very early age, if anything that attracted him the most, it was all things fashion since he grew up in a family in the business of designing clothes. Paras began working with the most creative tailoring brand and his family business, “Gurdev Sons”(@gurdevsons_designers), started by his grandfather in 1968. After doing a BA from Punjab University, Chandigarh, Paras decided to get into the business started by his grandfather and take the legacy forward.

Speaking about Gurdev Sons, Paras says they are a family run an independent clothing store in the heart of Bathinda, specializing in designer fashion for men and also stock luxury brands like Roger La Viale, Harris Tweed, Strona, Giorgio Cavalli and more. Gurdev Sons have attracted more attention as they are trusted by several celebrities and top singers of Pollywood. For a decade, they have worked with many celebrities like Karan Aujla, Desi Crew, Jordan Sandhu, Sajjan Adeeb, Happy Raikoti, Harf Cheema, Harsimran King, Parmish Verma, Harbhajan Maan, Dilpreet Dhillon and many more.

As a rising fashion designer, Paras wants to excel boundaries in the fashion and clothing niche and create greater relations for many more celebrities and prominent personalities of the country for taking Gurdev Sons to the next level. To know more, follow him on Instagram @gurdev_sons.