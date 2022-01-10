Advertisement
Monday, Jan 10, 2022
Oncohiv: An Online Marketplace for World-class And Affordable Generic Medications

Oncohiv, with its high-quality generic drugs, is striving to debunk all the popular myths surrounding generic medicines.

Published: 10 Jan 2022, Updated: 10 Jan 2022 9:10 pm

According to a 2008 report by the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 65% of India’s population does not have access to modern healthcare. At the same time, National Statistics Office estimates that up to 79% of healthcare expenses in rural India is due to the cost of modern medicines. In this situation, lower-priced generic medicines can enable a significant amount of cost savings in a developing country like India. Oncohiv is a generic drug and OTC products distributor that aims at making this dream of affordable healthcare in India possible with their best-quality generic options.
Affordability and availability of medicines for its own demographic is a great challenge for India. On top of that, out-of-pocket spending in India is over 4 times higher than public spending on healthcare. Thus, the use of generics in contemporary healthcare systems can leave a deep impact in terms of cost reduction on both the government and patients. Realizing this fact, the Indian Government has taken numerous steps to encourage the usage of generic medication through various schemes and policies. However, the popular misconception that branded medicines are more secure and therapeutically effective than their generic counterparts is still present within the public perception. Oncohiv, with its high-quality generic drugs, is striving to debunk all the popular myths surrounding generic medicines.
Oncohiv’s online marketplace has a wide range of generic drugs and OTC medicines that can be purchased after providing a prescription from an authorized medical practitioner. Their anti-cancer section is equipped with medications that can be used in disorders like blood cancer, brain tumour, breast cancer, hepatic encephalopathy, leukaemia, liver cancer, low platelet count, prostate cancer, skin cancer, psoriasis and thyroid cancer. At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Oncohiv also houses Ivermectin tablets like Iverheal 12, Iverheal 3, Iverheal 6 and Iverheal 12 for making Covid19 treatment more accessible and affordable for the general mass. The latest pandemic has highlighted the poor condition of public healthcare infrastructure in the country leading to a significant amount of death toll. Using Oncohiv’s platform for generic medicines, people can now easily access Covid19 care medicines to support the ailing health of their family members. Oncohiv also sells medication for other life-threatening diseases including Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C. HIV/AIDS, Hodgkin’s Disease and Falciago.
Oncohiv is dedicated to selling generics only manufactured in WHO approved facilities to ensure product quality and safety. Their in-house audit team makes sure that every quality control measure is in place so that the customers can get a high-end shopping experience. Staring its journey in 2011, the online generics platform has already proved its reliability and credibility in the segment of generic drugs with its world-class products and industry-leading delivery services. As the demand for medical services is growing every year, Oncohiv seeks to cater to all kinds of generics requirements in the country.

