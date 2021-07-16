Musician Fahmil Talks About His Musical Journey, His Audience, And Upcoming Projects

Singer-Songwriter Fahmil is going to places, all thanks to his brilliant singing skills. We exclusively spoke to the musician and asked him about his exponentially blooming journey.

Talking about his audience, the musician said, "It has been an exhilarating journey from small gigs in coffee shops to where I am today as the lead singer of 'On the rocks' thanks to the loyalty and unwavering support of my audience.I have had the privilege of performing at many popular venues across Dubai and overseas. From private functions to corporate gigs both locally and internationally, I have been lucky to connect with a diverse audience with varied age groups."

Fahmil also emphasized the highlights of his career. He says, "There are many highlights in my career so far, but to name a few would be having the honour of opening for Bollywood's leading music director duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani. I also had the privilege of performing for the legendary Ghulam Ali. I shared the stage with popular artists in the Indian music industry, including Gopi Sunder, Deepak Dev, A.R Rahman's lead guitarist Keba Jeremiah, and Sana Moidutty. It was truly a humbling experience! I was lucky to be associated with the music launch of Baahubali 2 in Dubai and performing at Dubai's prestigious 'Sikka Art Fair'. Opening for Ankit Tiwari at the Yas Mega Mela and being a part of the opening act for the renowned Shankar Ehsan and Loy was an unforgettable experience."

Furthermore, the musician talked about how the current unprecedented times changed his journey. "The current situation changed the dynamics of the entertainment industry, but I have been very blessed to have the opportunity to perform virtually for well-established founding institutions synonymous with art, music, and culture like Sangeet Kala Kendra in Mumbai and Sangeet Kala Mandir in Kolkata that boasts two and a half decades of showcasing eminent national and international talent," says Fahmil.

Fahmil also expressed his desire to perform for known institutions. "Never in my wildest dream did I ever imagine performing for these institutions that saw the likes of legends such as Jagjit Singh, Mohammed Rafi, Kishore Kumar, Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, to name a few," he added.

Most recently, I virtually performed for Faisal Kapadia from the popular Pakistani band 'Strings' shows that music has no boundary."

The musician also talked about the lockdown's impact on his musical journey. He says, "The Lockdown has not slowed me down one bit; on the contrary, I have reached an even wider audience and gained the love and support of listeners from all over the world through virtual performances both private and corporate."

Lastly, the musician also shed some light on his awaited upcoming projects. "At this moment in time, my biggest accomplishment is the release of my second original composition after 'Oye Rabba' called Kehta hai Dil, also launched by none other than Zee Music."

He adds, "I am very grateful that it garnered a fabulous response within a short period. There is no stopping for me. My primary purpose is to keep entertaining my wonderful audience through my music and trying to connect with them either live or virtually ensuring that they get nothing but the best performance because they are worthy of it", Fahmil concluded.

