Murtaza Rangwala Sets Filmymantra Digital In Dubai

During the past few months, when the whole world was shut down with people getting confined to their homes, one thing kept them going: getting entertainment through the idiot box, with OTT platforms leading the way.

Artists reached homes of millions through TV sets, which helped many prevent losing their sanity as these kept them entertained for the longest period ever, which extended for months altogether. Entertainment space became the centre of the world, with many capitalizing on the opportunity and jumping into the business and making the most out of it. Murtaza Rangwala was one among them who carefully crafted a product exclusively connected with cinema named 'Filmymantra', which caused a headway right after its launch.

Establishing this exclusive venture was one of his biggest dreams, as he has always been an avid cinema fan and dreamt of doing something related to this space for a long time. Today, 'Filmymantra' has become one of India's leading entertainment portals.

Now Murtaza has gone a step ahead and established Flimymantra Digital in Dubai owing to the overwhelming response his venture garnered in the country. The kind of success he has achieved today has come in after many tough times, as he has to go through the gravest of situations to make it to this point. His life began as an IT professional who was well-versed with the workings of the digital space.

His knowledge on the same helped him resolve many celebrities social media profiles that were under threat or were hacked.

After a while, he launched a website laughasia.com in association with a few friends who didn't do well and were closed down for good, leaving him dejected. These setbacks didn't deter him from moving ahead, and he honed his skills and mastered the art of creating websites, eventually launching Filmymantra.com, which brought the nitty-gritty of the entertainment world right to people's homes. The website covered news and events across diverse entertainment industries down south to north to Bollywood. Today, many big names like Disha Patani and Priya Prakash Varrier are associated with his brand, which is impressive. "Filmymantra has spread its wings across the Middle East and might further expand its base if all goes well," concludes Murtaza.