Wednesday, Sep 22, 2021
Mohd Zaki, A Younger Digital Marketing Specialist Arrives Up With A New Undertaking

When Zaki turned 17, he thought his mind was competent to take the challenges. As per him, the decision was easy to make. But, it was tough at the same time.

Mohd Zaki, Digital Marketing Specialist

2021-09-22T12:05:07+05:30

Published: 22 Sep 2021, Updated: 22 Sep 2021 12:05 pm

Mohd Zaki (born November 7, 2002, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh) is a young entrepreneur who is the chairman of Firenetinfotech (December 2019). He uses India’s homegrown talent to make significant breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, robotics, and enterprise mobility.

Zaki started as a regular student and completed his initial studies at KDB public school. Right now, he is pursuing B. Tech. You will be impressed by Zaki’s drive and inspiration, as he owns multiple brands at such a young age.

Personal life

Mohd. Zaki was born and raised in Ghaziabad. While all the years Zaki was studying in the school, he always wanted to be an entrepreneur. When Zaki turned 17, he thought his mind was competent to take the challenges. As per him, the decision was easy to make. But, it was tough at the same time.

First venture

Firenetinfotech is one of the reliable firms in India, the United States, and Europe. You might not believe it, but Zaki could not find the right resources to initiate this idea. Investors were not interested because he was inexperienced. Still, the young lad started what he wanted, and investors automatically turned up to him when his brand started making a profit in 2020.

Firenetinfotech intends to reach around 35 000 new clients from 65 different cities within the next five years. All thanks to the aggressive marketing plan created by Zaki, the business can reach these numbers without any hassles.

Firenetinfotech was founded only three years back. But, the company’s profit has grown up to 175 per cent in the last couple of years. According to Zaki, they receive around 150 queries every day. Most of the users are between 22 to 33, which wants to start up something new.

Other establishments

Firenetinfotech is not the only brand Zaki owns. He has also invested in multiple other firms, including Brandningglory, Zanamfoundation, theghaziabadtimes, and asiantimesnow. If you include all the brands, the annual profit generated by this young entrepreneur is around 42 per cent. With such growth, Zaki could be one of the wealthiest guys in the future.

And why not? Over the years, while Zaki was studying, he was also testing the market. Such hard work for a long time has to pay.

Hobbies

Zaki is a good swimmer, always the first to jump in the water. Camping attracts him. A tent and sleeping bag are the two things he needs to enjoy any place. He recently visited the Himalayas. As per him, if you go to the Himalayas, you would want to spend the rest of your life there.

Expansion plans

Zaki is thinking of establishing a plant, which can manufacture high-tech drones. The idea is in the pipeline, but it might be executed in 2022. Apart from that, Zaki is also planning to work on his foundation to help more children and other individuals struggling with daily needs.

There was a time when students and youngsters were only concerned about government or private jobs. But, things are changing due to inspirations like Mohd Zaki. He made the right decisions and never felt undeserved. Zaki balanced all the factors required to start a business, and here he is. The young one doesn’t want to stop, and it’s what he calls life.

 Nothing is easy in this world. But, if you try with determination, you can achieve what you dream.

Mohd. Zaki

