‘Meme-Marketing Will Always Be Relevant,’ Says Entrepreneur Bhupesh Bansal

Even before the World was hit by this Public Health catastrophe, we knew that things are not going back to boring Hoardings, gut-wrenching TV ads. The rise of digital as a medium for companies to climb the ladder of growth was inevitable, and now, it is "adapt or die". The only place that was not under the Lockdown was the Internet. When people couldn't come out of their homes to shoot films or ads, the Digital creators, from the comfort of their homes, made illustrations and graphic videos, all for the better. One set of Small businesses shut down, and then another set of Small businesses grew exponentially.

Believe it or not but memes gave the World a laugh, like always and laughter is the best cure, as we know it. But not just laughter, memes are one of the most powerful devices now, just like Elon Musk says, "who controls the memes, controls the World". From TV shows to Shaving creams, Memes can sell everything at a minimal cost. Bhupesh Bansal, an entrepreneur who works with major brands and helps them grow, is a strong believer in memes.

Bhupesh started his career roughly six years back with memes, and he says just memes have made him so much fortune that he now has his brand, which is famous for collaborating with major companies to help them reach new clients and customers. Bansal says that memes, puns, and graphic creatives can collaborate with the trends and news very efficiently. The ability of a meme trend to go viral is by far the greatest if you compare it with anything else. A trend went viral; not only does it increase the exposure of a brand, but it will also bring in more customers because memes are more relatable and would be embedded in the audience's brain for longer.

Memes are more real than most influencers wink. Memes have a real-life, a relatability that is nearly impossible if one wants to gather by traditional marketing. "Look at DogeCoin, it's just a meme, and it has made people fortunes," says Bhupesh Bansal. It is real. Furthermore, a good meme campaign will give you influencers for free, as they will be diving into the sea of trends. It's always a win-win with them.

