LAVA Signs Agreement With ASCOSYS for Boosting Digital Education Across India

Aiming to revolutionize India's e-education or digital education scenario, leading Indian mobile handset manufacturing company LAVA International Limited has signed an MoU with another Indian company ASCOSYS Pvt Ltd.

According to the agreement signed between the two companies, educational content developed by ASCOSYS will be jointly promoted by the two companies.

It was agreed by both the companies to take the content to the remotest corners of the country. The combination of smart devices developed by LAVA and educational content developed by ASCOSYS in English and regional languages was decided to be launched in all potential market segments.

ASCOSYS has been working for the last 20 years in the field of the IT sector. They also have vast experience in developing social media content in regional languages. ASCOSYS has also worked with BODOSahitya Sabha for developing a restricted educational content named E-THUNLAI.

The uniqueness of the educational content developed by ASCOSYS is that they are not only concentrating on Science and Mathematics like most of the edutech platforms rather they are focusing on all the compulsory subjects like Science, Mathematics, Social science (history, geography, economics, and political science), English, MIL in all regional languages namely Assamese, Bodo, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, Oriya, and Punjabi.

In November 2018, LAVA and ASCOSYS joined hands to develop educational content and to popularise regional language content in the world of digital education. The MoU signed in 2018 was for the northeastern part of India.

After gaining popularity, both the companies felt the need to shift their focus pan-India and revisited their MoU of 2018, and came up with a new MoU in November 2020, intending to cover the pan India market.

With an experience of tending to more than 2.4 lakh students, ASCOSYS is coming up with another edutech platform of its own. ASCOSYS will announce the name of this new platform very soon. Enrollment of students on this platform will start this year.

Looking at the quality of the content with the methodology of delivering the same, it can be understood that a very well-researched edutech platform to cater to the need of the hour is here now and these two companies coming together is going to revolutionize the edutech market of India, especially the vernacular language segment.

