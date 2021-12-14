Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021
Laddooh Serves Experimental Indian Sweets To Today's Health-Conscious Consumers

The chef-run brand fulfills the cravings of health-conscious, Indian sweet consumers through vegan & gluten-free recipes

2021-12-14T19:35:29+05:30

Published: 14 Dec 2021, Updated: 14 Dec 2021 7:35 pm

Chef-Entrepreneur Sugandha Saxena started her brand, Laddooh, in April 2021 to cater to the unending demand for traditional Indian sweets in the market. Starting her career in the management and hospitality industry with a double degree in International Hospitality Management from EHL Switzerland, Sugandha realized soon enough that her real interest lies in cooking.

Laddooh as a brand is bringing traditional Indian delights to the mainstream. Being highly focused on the wedding and luxury sector, the chef's unique, experimental, and hand-crafted products are both loved and demanded from individuals and corporates alike. The brand saw quick success in the Indian and international market, thanks to the exclusivity of the products and the chef's talent in curating an experience in the form of delectable sweets. "Each of our products tastes like nostalgia as each recipe of our new-age Indian sweets has been adapted on traditional flavours I picked up in my childhood", quotes Sugandha about her beloved brand.

Sugandha aims to make her recipes a preferred choice of those who can distinguish between texture and depth of taste when it comes to sweets. Her hand-crafted, bite-sized laddoos are made using high-quality, hand-picked ingredients. Her recipes can be customized based on the customer's dietary preferences and taste.

Some options that serve health-conscious consumers are vegan, gluten-free recipes like Pista-Cashew laddoo, Haldi Nimbu laddoo, and the classic best-seller, Besan laddoo. Other unique laddoo flavours include the Nolen Gur laddoo, and extravagant multigrain Red Velvet laddoo, which is topped with 24K gold dust. The chef also offers sugar substitutes like desi-khand, coconut sugar, and maple in her recipes. Her vision is to create a brand that allows everyone to enjoy the traditional festive Indian delicacies with a twist.

It was endorsed by Raja Manvendra Singh Gohil, Laddooh, as a brand that is winning people's hearts with its products. The talented Chef-Entrepreneur aspires to make simple food recipes aspirational again through her recipes among consumers who appreciate dimensions in flavour.

The Chef-Entrepreneur's talent lies in creating high-quality treats for the health-conscious youth of today and creating a sustainable business that touches people's lives during their most intimate moments.

About Laddooh
Laddooh as a brand is simple, direct, and delicious. Our menu consists of classic flavors in organic ingredients based on existing customer loyalty. Experimental on cooking technique, the Laddooh consumer appreciates complexity in flavour even within the "traditional" dessert category. Though desserts are considered indulgent, the team at Laddooh believes in an offering that doesn't alienate the conscious customer. We as a brand care about our customers and offer multiple recipes that use natural sugar substitutes. We are changing how the world perceives Indian desserts by making customized solutions for growing people who prefer vegan and gluten-free options. For more information about Laddooh, visit our site at www.laddooh.in.

